It’s one of those wonderful moments in life: You’re having a baby.
But your delivery is taking place in the midst of a global pandemic.
Dr. Regan Theiler, a Mayo Clinic obstetrician, has been fielding questions from expectant mothers and their families about how a delivery might be different from the recent past — and what measures Mayo is taking to ensure a safe delivery.
Given concerns about COVID-19, is it safe to go to a hospital to deliver a baby? Is it better to deliver at home?
It is always safer to give birth at a hospital than it is at home even during a pandemic. We know from big studies that the risk of a baby dying after a home birth even with a low-risk mother and no other adverse events is higher — twice as high — than it is for a mother in the hospital for delivery.
Midwives are becoming a popular option for some pregnant women. What do you think of that option?
It really depends. Most midwives are fantastic. And most midwives actually practice in a hospital setting. So for women who don’t have any risk factors for needing a C-section, who don’t have high blood pressure or other what we call “comorbid conditions,” midwives are a wonderful option.
I would encourage people to pay attention to the certification that the midwife has and make sure that they are a certified midwife or a certified nurse midwife. And if they are practicing out in the community, that they are delivering at an accredited birth center or hospital.
So if you’re about to have a baby, can the husband or significant other be there during the delivery?
At Mayo Clinic Rochester, absolutely. We are allowing the partner or one support person, whoever that might be, to be in the room for delivery and for the postpartum period. We are asking that that be the same person throughout that time and that the person really limit the amount of time they leave the room and leave the building. We have restricted it, but a partner can be present.
How about family visits? Can family members visit after the delivery?
Unfortunately, no. We are restricting it to one support person and are strongly encouraging use of real-time video and FaceTime, Zoom and any of those platforms to share those moments as you can with family.
Can a mother infected with COVID-19 breastfeed her child?
Absolutely. You can breastfeed after exposure, after infection and during an active infection. The only precaution we recommend is that during an active infection, we talk to the mother about whether she would like to separate or isolate from the baby so as to avoid transmitting the virus through respiratory droplets to the baby.
Other precautions — if she would like the baby in the room — would include wearing a mask, wearing gloves, frequent hand-washing. We know that the virus is not found in breast milk, and breast milk is likely to be protective, as it is from many infections.
Are C-sections more of an option for a pregnant woman infected with COVID-19?
With some viral infections, HIV being one of them, we know that delivery by C-section can eliminate some risk of transmitting the virus to the baby. So let’s say you have a woman with a new diagnosis of uncontrolled HIV or uncontrolled herpes simplex, we do recommend C-sections in some of those situations to prevent transmission to the baby.
That is not the case with COVID. We don’t think the virus is transmitted during delivery, although we don't have a definite answer. If it does happen, it is very, very low risk, and we're not recommending cesarean delivery for those patients.
Will the experience be different for mothers who have given birth before?
If you’re an otherwise low-risk woman who has not been exposed to the virus, your experience will be very similar to what it was prior. We do our best to adhere to the birth plan.
The biggest difference would be our request that your guest wear a mask and that the staff would be wearing masks universally for the protection of patients. Other than that, it’s a relatively similar experience.