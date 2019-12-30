Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... .A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, FREEZING DRIZZLE, AND SNOW WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90 BY LATE MORNING AND DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE AREA. THERE MAY BE A LIGHT GLAZE THIS MORNING. THE GREATEST THREAT WILL BE ON RIDGE TOPS IN WESTERN WISCONSIN AND IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS WILL BE IN CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN WHERE 5 TO 8 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. THE SNOW TOTALS WILL THEN DECREASE TO THE SOUTHWEST. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK, POTENTIALLY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH TONIGHT. THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED BY SNOW COVERED ROADS. THESE IMPACTS MAY CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MORNING ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. TRAVEL ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 94 COULD BECOME DANGEROUS FROM THIS AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF DRIZZLE, FREEZING DRIZZLE, AND SNOW WILL CHANGE TO JUST SNOW BY NOON AND THEN CONTINUE THROUGH MIDNIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&