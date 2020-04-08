COVID-19 virus

While the total number of COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County is still among the highest in Minnesota, the severity of the cases remains relatively low. As of Wednesday, 108 people in Olmsted County have been diagnosed with the virus — an addition of five cases since Tuesday. Two people in the county have died since the outbreak began.

About 24% of the cases are attributed to community transmission, compared to the Minnesota average of about 35% of cases coming from community transmission, said Kaitlin Anderson, of Olmsted County Health.

Neighboring Winona County has had 19 confirmed cases but more fatalities -- four, as of Wednesday.

Karen Sanness, director of Winona County Health and Human Services, said the four deaths have all been individuals living in congregate care facilities, and each of those people was between the ages of 75 and 100. 

"None of them were hospitalized, which would lead me to believe they had advanced care directives," Sanness said. That means their care instructions were to forego respirators. 

Sanness said that overall, the county's infection rate is low compared to other southeast Minnesota counties. 

"We are actually doing a pretty good job of social distancing, washing our hands and leaving the house only for essential needs," she said.

In Olmsted County, 12 cases of the virus have required hospitalization and 62 people who have had the illness have recovered, Anderson said.

Staff and volunteers at Graham Park processed 144 tests on Tuesday after setting a record at the site with 177 on Monday.

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TODAY'S NEW CASES
TOTAL CASES
DEATHS
Dodge
+2
13
0
Fillmore
-
10
0
Freeborn
+3
17
0
Goodhue
+1
13
0
Houston
-
1
0
Mower
-
18
0
Olmsted
+5
108
2
Steele
-
8
0
Wabasha
-
6
0
Winona
+3
19
4
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
+1,493
30,753
Total positive tests:
+85
1,154
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
+83
632
Patients requiring hospitalization:
+29
271
Patients hospitalized as of today:
+15
135
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
-
64
Deaths:
+5
39
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 8, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

