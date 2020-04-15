WINONA — Winona County has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jump from 30 to 51, according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday.
That increase, the department notes, comes not necessarily from a spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, but from an increase in testing within the county.
Previously, because of limited number of tests available, testing was limited to hospitalized patients and health care workers or people showing symptoms. However, a push to test more employees in the city and area residents has shown there are a number of people infected who did not fit into earlier categories of people tested.
The ability to conduct widespread testing is still not available, according to a notice sent by Winona City Manager Steve Sarvi. But the number of cases in Winona County is expected to continue to rise as more testing becomes available.
"This increase was expected, as we’ve long known that COVID-19 has been here and spreading in the city and county," Sarvi said. "We, like cities across the country, continue to advocate for widespread testing to help us make the best decisions and track the virus’ spread."
Meanwhile, the Winona Fire Department has worked with care facilities, apartment complexes and other group housing units to training building managers, care staff and residents in safe practices, and provided several hundred homemade masks made by community volunteers.
The city continues to urge residents to strictly follow Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, and limit trips into the public as much as possible, Sarvi noted. Residents are still able to visit their doctor, buy groceries and needed supplies, make deliveries to sick or homebound friends and family, and work if their employer has determined them to be essential.