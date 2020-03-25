Two Southeast Minnesota counties have been added to the COVID-19 footprint.
Both Goodhue and Winona counties have reported their first cases of the virus Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first case COVID-19 in Goodhue County. The confirmed case is a person in their 20s who was exposed to a known case of COVID-19 while out of the state.
In Winona County, two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by MDH. Both cases are individuals over the age of 70. According to a statement from Winona County Health and Human Services, the patients are in isolation and recovering.
Winona County HHS is working with the Department of Health and health care providers to address the needs of the patients and provide guidance to others who may have contact with them, according to the statement.