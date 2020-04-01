I was antsy the other day. I needed to accomplish something. Despite the temperature being 40 degrees, I was in my driveway washing and waxing my truck. After about an hour, my wife came out to check on me. She told me not to overdo it.
After another hour passed, she appeared again and reminded me how tired I get when I overdo it. After I finished with the wax job, I was cleaning and detailing the truck interior to the best of my ability. After another half-hour, she came out one more time and informed me to wrap it up. I was getting the look. I wrapped it up.
During this “stay at home” order, guys are getting “supervised” more than we are used to. I thought I would try to provide some advice to the fellows so you can sidestep getting into trouble.
First of all, if you are watching multiple episodes of “Judge Judy” or “Wheel of Fortune,” you’re already slipping. If you are watching a daily soap opera, that is bad. Step away from the television set. An intervention is needed. Even in these trying times, there is a guy code that still exists as part of “old-school” society.
Critical matters to be careful about:
Laundry. Never wash your wife’s or significant other’s clothes. If you throw in a nice “dry clean only” sweater with your jeans, you will have some explaining to do. If that happens, apologize several times and follow it up with, “To make up for this, I will wash towels from now on.”
More than likely, at that moment, you will be told, “No, don’t touch anything but your own stuff.” Bingo — you just turned a bad situation into a win for you. You need to be sincere and smooth to pull this reverse chore tactic off. Body language and voice tone are critical. Don’t look her in the eyes, because normally our partners can read us like a book.
Clean up. This is a great time to help — particularly in the kitchen. Wait until she is close to you, rinse dishes and begin to load the dishwasher. It’s critical that you appear to be trying your very best. More than likely, she will tell you to step aside because you are not doing this right. This can also work for unloading the dishwasher. If you don’t turn the cup handles out or put the silverware in the right drawers, you might be in for a lecture, but you may be relieved of that task.
Again, sincerity, nodding your head, listening and not responding to the dishwasher loading lecture is key here.
Honey-do list. This is where guys can really shine. Take care of that slow-draining sink, paint her closet, or wash and wax her car. Another tactic, although risky, is to ask her if she wants something done. When she seems content, maybe right before she starts to watch one of her favorite television shows, ask her, “Honey, is there anything else you need me to fix right now?” Then hope she responds with, “No, that’s OK. Thanks for asking. My show is coming on right now.” Bingo! You have laid down another win.
Miscellaneous. Very important skills to focus on right now are listening, cooking, vacuuming, and keeping your own stuff picked up. Steve Lange, the wise and serious Post Bulletin columnist and editor of the Rochester Magazine, recently wrote that early in his marriage with wife Lindy, leaving his socks lying around and even tossing them at her eventually led to a frightening threat. He realized he needed to make some changes in his life. These are trying times, so your dirty underwear or socks on the floor can lead to trouble in the Med City.
For cooking, if you are given specific instructions or told to follow a recipe, listen and stick to the recipe. Don’t freelance. If you do some grocery shopping and have a list, don’t substitute unless you get proper supervisory authorization over the phone.
If she requires some “me time” or a schedule to exercise, you need to make that happen. This is a time to be strong, romantic, kind, and to treat your partner with the utmost respect and maybe get away with just a few things.
If you are caught or captured reading this message or you perform poorly in completing some of these missions, I will disavow knowledge of writing this. This column will self-destruct in five seconds.