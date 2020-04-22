As the novel coronavirus began to spread, the Plastics Industry Association sprang into action, lobbying the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make a public statement "on the health and safety benefits seen in single-use plastics."
Although Health and Human Services didn’t definitively make such a statement, the lobbying has worked, as bans on single-use plastic have been rolled back and reusable shopping bags are now unwelcome in most stores.
Which would make sense, if this was for health concerns. However, it’s not.
Studies show the COVID-19 virus can survive on plastic longer than most other surfaces.
Reusable bags haven’t been shown to present any more of a threat than single-use bags.
Washing fabric bags in hot water and drying them has been shown to kill viruses, as has wiping down surfaces of vinyl bags with a sanitizer.
This is a good practice to employ regardless of whether there’s a pandemic, and empowers people to take action for their own health and safety.
So why the push despite the evidence?
With the virus and plunging oil prices, the Plastics Industry Association, which has advocated against plastic bans, saw an opportunity.
The effort, despite having no science behind it, is working on two fronts. Bans on single-use plastics have been rolled back, and retailers are pushing customers to use single-use bags. On the back end, less recycling is being done. That’s in part because demand for materials is low and the prices for mixed recyclable plastic is even lower.
Yes, some single-use products are crucial right now to maintain safe working conditions for medical and other essential workers.
However, plastics don’t break down, but instead become smaller particles until they're literally everywhere as microplastics — plastic particles less than 5 millimeters in size or smaller. That's how they get everywhere. Thanks to single-use plastics, the planet is swimming in plastic. We’re eating plastic — more than 50,000 microplastic particles on average a year.
Microplastics have now been found everywhere on Earth, including the deepest, most remote parts of the ocean. Studies have now found plastics in the rain and snow in remote locations.
Like medicine, plastics can be used to help maintain public health. We should avoid overdosing on it by using it needlessly.