My heart goes out to you. I have seen and heard so many of your stories. Your angst, your exhaustion, your fears, your sadness and sorrow. I feel your pain and share your tears. I am very grateful for all your work, your sacrifice, your care, and service. You dutifully and lovingly place your lives on the line for the well-being of others in their time of need.
To all of you — the whole broad spectrum of who you are that makes our society work, at whatever level of care and service you give — a very sincere “Thank you” to each of you. Speaking for many, I’m sure: “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all of you.”
Please know that you are not alone. God goes with you. He knows the fullest extent of this pandemic that is attacking his world. Though it may not seem like it at the moment … God is still in control. We walk with each other (all humanity — all nations), no matter what color, creed, ethnicity, race, religion, no religion … whatever. God sees no difference
It is written, “God so loved the world.” His love is so great for each and every soul that walks this planet Earth. When we hurt, he hurts. He has promised that “He will never leave us nor forsake us.” Find comfort, courage and peace in his word.
God is walking with you — walking with us through this dark valley.
The season of spring is an enchanting time of year. As we pass through this Dark Valley of Pandemic, we have also entered Holy Week and Easter. It is a season of hope, light and life emerging from the darkness. It is a time of rebirth for nature, a time when hearts are awakened to love, a time of discernment when the hearts of souls are awakened to the love of their creator.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son — Jesus Christ.” It is a holy time when people briefly enter another dark valley, walking the way of the cross with Jesus.
They enter into his passion — his arrest, trial, crucifixion and death. And then, out of the valley ... rejoicing in Christ’s victorious resurrection (Easter)! This great victory God has accomplished for all people — for all time!
Yes, for a time, we must journey through this Valley of COVID Darkness. But we are not alone. We will all come through it victoriously. There is victory at the other end of the valley. For some, it will be a flight of freedom to something better beyond this world, victoriously escaping the grip of a virus that could not shackle their souls.
For a great many of the rest of us, we will victoriously escape the grip of this virus to continue our journey through this world. Free to continue on in the call given to all God’s children: Do what you can, share what you have, love the best you know how, giving hope for a better world for all to live in.
Yes, God will carry us through this pandemic assault on his world. We can put all our trust in him.