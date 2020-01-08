“A Time for Women” meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Common Grounds Cafe of Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW. The program is free and open to women of all ages.
During the program, Christine Beech will give an insightful devotional on what “Redemption, Respect & Renewal” can mean in the context of marriage. She is married to George Beech, a pastor at Autumn Ridge.
Besides being a wife, mother and grandmother, Beech is a retired military intelligence officer who is now a business professor at Saint Mary’s University and runs programming through the Kabara Institute to support local business owners. She is also involved locally with the Jeremiah Program and Habitat for Humanity.
The demo, titled “Art Underfoot,” will be given by Kathy Morton, wool artist and designer. Morton is a retired art teacher whose initial interest in art developed years ago with wool and primitive designs. She has a studio in Rochester where she sells her hand-dyed wool and patterns.
For more information, text or call 507-269-7653 and leave a message. You can also learn more about “A Time for Women” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/a.time.for.women.