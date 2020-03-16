Editor’s note: As of Sunday evening, Absolute Theatre’s “Murder on the Orient Express” had not been canceled.
That the set of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” didn’t include the furniture of the era.
The set, with lighting, ornate wood doors, and theater cubes covered in burgundy fabric with brass buttons, does plenty to hint at the opulence of the era and a luxury passenger train without heavy furniture.The luscious, colorful costumes match the set.
The simple but textured set is fitting for the slimmed-down script adaptation by Ken Ludwig of Agatha Christie’s novel.
The entire cast creates believable characters. Each is played with the necessary depth to make the mystery work. Each play the character they seem to be with poise and confidence until the layers are peeled back and even Agatha Christie’s famous detective Hercule Poirot loses his persistent poise and composure.
The changes are handled well, and make the climax all the more satisfying — and heartbreaking.
When Tony Opelt, who plays Poirot with a rigid detachment, becomes briefly emotional, it carries convincing weight.
However, the unsmiling Cheryl Frarck’s portrayal of Princess Natalia Dragomiroff, with icy delivery and smooth timing, probably makes the largest emotional leap, and does so with grace and subtlety.
The entire climax works only if the actors can drop their characters’ masks with delicacy and not heel-turn abruptness. Each cast member does this well. However, Frarck’s is the most moving.
Kudos to Samuel Ratchett for portraying three characters and navigating some quick costume changes without breaking a sweat (or character).
The show also has its share of humor, which Blake Hogue provides with intuitive timing. Some might think the humor is too much in a murder mystery, but I think Hogue adds the right counterbalance to the poignant final scene. The show might otherwise be too heavy without it.