Lora and I sat together on the school bus nearly every day. For years, she was my dearest elementary school friend. I loved sitting side by side on the ride home and debriefing the day. I distinctly remember saying on the bus ride home after school one day, “Lora, we’re 10 now! Can you believe it? We’re so old! I wonder if time will always move this quickly.”
As it turns out, seasons pass even more swiftly than my fifth-grade imagination could have begun to comprehend. A few weeks back, on a rainy Saturday afternoon, I unexpectedly found myself driving along my childhood bus route once again.
Justin, Finn (our dog) and I were all in Denver, Iowa, celebrating Christmas with Justin’s side of the family. Midway through our time, there was a funeral in Independence, Iowa, that I needed to officiate. Before leaving the farm in Denver to get to the funeral, I typed the church’s address into Google Maps on my phone and headed off. About 20 minutes into the route, everything began to feel especially familiar. I looked at the Google Maps app and realized that I was on my childhood bus route and would remain so for the next 5 miles.
I hadn’t ridden or driven along that patch of northeastern Iowa for about 25 years. As the miles jogged along, I felt both waves of nostalgia and twinges of discomfort. My childhood, like most, wasn’t all good or all bad. It was complicated with many beautiful aspects and some challenges, too. The idea of being so close to where I grew up brought up a lot of different feelings for me. I was tempted to squish the feelings down and reroute the phone app, but instead, I stuck it out and traveled on.
Within a few minutes, I was already outside the range of my childhood bus route and well on the way to Independence for the funeral. After the service ended, I felt compelled to revisit the bus route on the drive back to Denver. So I did.
It rained heavily the whole way. Arriving at the gravel road where I grew up, I stopped and took a picture of the green road sign. Then I got back into the car, took a deep breath, and kept driving. Some things were the same. A lot had changed.
Some of us who have navigated challenges in life (which is basically everyone) learned to compartmentalize. We sometimes put whole chapters of life into boxes and then march along, never to return. This capacity can be useful; it helps us survive. But compartmentalizing isn’t especially helpful in the long-term sense. It can prevent us from integrating the various seasons of our lives into an honest, holistic story.
Turning right on my childhood gravel road and choosing to acknowledge those years of my life (rather than keep them in a tidy, locked compartment) felt right. It felt brave and good.
25 years ago, as a fifth-grader, I already had a deep sense that time moves swiftly. Now, fresh into 2020, I’m reminded again of the speed of life. I want to spend whatever time I get on this planet with a few less compartments. I’m ready to open some doors and windows. To let the air flow through. To practice courage. To face what’s real with a deep sense of my own worth and value. To remember that no one else gets to interpret the story of my life but me.
Are there seasons or events in your life being stored in locked compartments? How does that feel? What might it look like to open a window and breathe — to integrate the various areas of your life and your spirit — one season and one story at a time? You’re worth it. Your story — exactly as it is, without any filters or editing — matters.
We can’t be certain of the future, but we can absolutely decide to courageously acknowledge the roads we’ve walked — the terrible, the beautiful and everything between. May the winds of God’s healing spirit blow fresh courage through all the compartments we carry.