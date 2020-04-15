As the spread of Covid-19 has confined millions to their homes, many families, including mine, have used this time to do a deep spring clean. After digging out cleaning supplies that had not been touched in years, my family and I set to work on our bathrooms, bedrooms, the living room, and, finally, the dreaded basement.
With vacuums, Swiffers, and cleaning sprays in hand, we all prepared for battle. Finally, after hours of grueling work, an armistice was reached. My family returned upstairs, but I decided to linger in the basement.
I wandered into our storage room and mindlessly began to sift through a cluttered stack of elementary school projects. As I explored the work of my young self, my mind was flooded with memories from Washington Elementary. One teacher in particular came to mind: Mr. Peters. A superhero of a teacher, Mr. Peters sparked curiosity in all his students. However, his influence did not stop at the classroom. He took the time to connect personally with each of his students. He laughed at our 10-year-old jokes. He even played football with our class, dressed in khakis and a button-down shirt.
There was something about Mr. Peters that I never truly appreciated until I became older. Mr. Peters lived in Harmony. Every day, he took a bus from Harmony to Saint Marys Hospital. From there, he walked the final mile and a half to get to school. Mr. Peters, however, never complained about his long, quotidian journey. To him, the knowledge, curiosity, and inspiration he imparted to his students made his efforts worth it.
I imagine most students have their own Mr. Peters. Teachers, like Mr. Peters, enter school with a smile and provide the foundational knowledge and skills students will need for their future — no matter their personal struggles or hardships.
However, their labors extend well beyond mere instruction in their area of expertise. Teachers are constantly striving to meet the social and emotional needs of students, listening to their problems, providing thoughtful advice, and allying themselves with those in need of extra support.
Around the globe, teachers practice altruism in every sense of the word; for them, students’ well-being is their first priority.
As schools close due to COVID-19, teachers must prepare for “distance learning.” In the meantime, they must scramble to transfer their entire curriculum onto unfamiliar and challenging online platforms. In these unprecedented times, teachers navigate the unknown road of online instruction, assignments, tests, grades, and more, all under the additional pressure of a world pandemic. Like many of their tasks, this was not in the job description. And yet, teachers simply keep calm and carry on.
Once my consciousness returned to reality, I left the basement and walked upstairs. A copy of The Week, a news magazine, was sprawled out atop the kitchen table. On page 21, I saw a political cartoon picturing medical workers wearing Superman shirts underneath their gowns, implying that the brave doctors and nurses are the real superheroes during this time of crisis.
After looking at the cartoon again, I realized it was missing certain professionals: teachers.