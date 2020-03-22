“What on Earth am I here for?”
This is not a new question. In fact, this question of existence was asked by a guy named Jeremiah thousands of years ago. In Jeremiah 20:18, he said, “Why was I born? Was it only to have trouble and sorrow and to end my life in disgrace?” Jeremiah was having a bad day.
I’m sure we’ve all had days like this. We throw up our hands and look up to heaven and ask: “Why am I alive? My life is a mess! All I have is problems, difficulties, trials, tribulations. Is this what I’m here on Earth for? Just to have problems?”
Sometimes it seems that life is just one big problem after another — and we feel like giving up and crying out, “What’s the use, anyway?”
Been there? I have … Those months when I had no money, when my daughter’s dad was sitting in an Iowa prison, when I couldn’t pay the fuel bill and barely had enough money to put gas in the car … I cried out, “Why me? Nothing is going like I planned.”
The questions of our existence can be very frustrating — “Why am I alive?” One writer wrote, “My life has a superb cast. I just can’t figure out the plot!” Someone else wrote, “I hope life isn’t a joke, because I don’t get it!” And, truthfully, a lot of us don’t get it.
God has a purpose for each of us — we are no accident; we are not a surprise on God’s timeline. We were and are created for a purpose, and he has a plan for us. God isn’t just the starting point of our life, he is the source of our life!
To discover our purpose, we must turn to the one who created us. We must build our life on eternal truth, not pop psychology, motivational speeches or inspirational stories. The first thing we will discover is: This life is not all about us!
Ephesians 1:16 says: “It’s in Christ that we find out who we are and what we are living for. Long before we first heard of Christ and got our hopes up, he had his eye on us, had designs on us for glorious living, part of the overall purpose he is working out in everything and everyone.”
This verse gives us 3 insights on our purpose in life:
- We discover our identity through a relationship with Jesus Christ. That’s where it all begins. The beginning of the verse says, “It’s in Christ that we find out who we are and what we are living for.” To discover our purpose, we must go to our creator.
- The second part of the verse says, “Long before we first heard of Christ, he had his eye on us.” God was thinking of us long before we ever gave him a thought. His purpose for us predates our conception. He planned it before we existed, without any input from us! We get to choose our careers, our spouses, our hobbies and many other parts of our lives — but not our purpose.
- Our purpose fits into a much bigger plan than our short life span. God has designed us for eternity!
Our lives do matter. It seems sometimes that our lives don’t really make much difference to anyone else, but God says we matter … we are his! If there wasn’t any god, we would all be accidents! Life would have no purpose, meaning or significance. There would be no right or wrong, and no hope beyond our brief time on this earth.
But there is a God! And he made us for a reason, and our life has meaning.
According to Rick Warren, the author of “The Purpose Driven Life”: “Without a purpose, life is motion without meaning, activity without direction and events without reason. Without a purpose, life is trivial, petty and pointless.”
When we know our purpose, it simplifies our life. Our purpose becomes the standard with which we evaluate what we are going to do or not do. Knowing our purpose helps us to be focused. We learn to concentrate our time and energy on the things that will help us to reach God’s purpose for us.
When we know our purpose, it motivates us in all areas of our life. Purpose produces passion, and passionate people know their purpose!
At South Troy, we are discovering God’s purpose for our lives. As we learn our purpose in life, we also learn that God’s plan is for us to live with him forever. As we live in the light of eternity, our values will change. We will use our money and time more wisely. We will begin to place a higher value on our relationships and not on our things.
God created us for him — to bring him glory. It’s time to choose — “Who are you going to live for? Yourself or God?” God is inviting you right now to live for his glory by fulfilling his purpose that he made you for. It is really the only way to really live — everything else is only surviving, merely existing.
Real life begins when we commit our lives to Jesus Christ. If you aren’t sure if you’ve already taken care of that — all you need to do is to believe and receive. Believe God loves you and made you for his purposes. Believe that God has chosen you to have a relationship with his son Jesus, who died on the cross for you. Believe that no matter what you have done, God wants to forgive you.
Then Receive Jesus' sacrifice and forgiveness. Receive the Holy Spirit, who will help you live out the purpose that God has created you for. It is never too late to discover our purpose in life — we can start right where we are. We can know, “What on Earth we are here for”!