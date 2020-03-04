A film depicting the harm done to families over the past 50 years during the trend of farm consolidation will be screened at the Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse.
The film, "Right to Harm," is a 75-minute documentary that tells the story of large-scale animal agriculture operations from the point of view of neighbors of these operations. According to the film's website, the movie "exposes the devastating public health impact that factory farming has on many of our country's most disadvantaged citizens."
The Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, 619 6th Ave. NW in Rochester, will show the film at 5 p.m. March 13, 7 p.m. March 14, and both 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 15.
The film is being brought to Rochester with the support of Dodge County Concerned Citizens, the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project and Greener Pastures, groups that oppose concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.