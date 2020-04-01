For over the past three years the Rochester Public Schools have been drafting a new system of grading in the hopes of providing a more equitable grading system for secondary students. They recently revealed their plans to students and the public with the plan to implement the system, positively dubbed “Grading for Learning,” at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
This new system focuses on eliminating homework, quizzes, and categories of student behavior from the gradebook, allowing the determinant of grades to be test scores (which can be retaken to an appropriate extent).
These changes, a massive turn from the traditionally unweighted style of grading (homework, quizzes, and tests all sharing a role in the gradebook), were put in place to address Minnesota’s drastic racial disparities in educational performance. But recently, as teachers have been directed to incorporate more Grading for Learning systems into their syllabi, student and educator perspectives have finally been shared, and questions have arisen as to whether this new system actually reaches its goal of achieving a more fair grading system.
Being a student in the Rochester Public Schools myself, I of course have my opinions. While my initial reaction included many exclamations, I do understand the benefits of the proposed Grading for Learning system (which I will affectionately refer to as G4L). This way of grading allows for students who are gifted at learning to be free from assignments deemed unnecessary to them, is forgiving to students who might not do well the first time on a test, and simulates the self-motivated learning style of college.
However, all these benefits seem to lend themselves towards a privileged set of students, the students who are already good at school, as opposed to the underachieving students G4L is supposed to support.
Although this system is supposed to protect students against racial disparities, and therefore some economic and social disparities as well, there are only a few ways that G4L carries out this protection, which are as follows: Students of different cultures are not unfairly reprimanded by attitude/behavioral factors in the gradebook, and kids with less support at home to do homework aren’t punished for not being able to complete it.
Two issues arise with these two solutions. For one, taking away behavioral points as a nod to cultural differences just doesn’t make sense. It is true, different cultures have different expectations as it relates to manners, eye contact, personal space, etc., but all cultures value education and respect. It seems like the omission of behavioral grading in the name of culture does more to protect the district from diversity awareness than it does to protect students of different cultures.
Secondly, kids who do not have the resources at home and therefore cannot do the homework are still being put at a disadvantage, even if the homework isn’t worth points. In an accumulating effect, disadvantaged students without homework completed are left unprepared for the test, which is worth the entirety of their grade. Although there is a solution to this -- the retake option -- students who are without the support to do their homework are also likely without support pushing them to take the retake option to score better a second time. An underprivileged student remains underprivileged even with ungraded homework.
The primary issue with G4L is that it expects all high school students to know how to learn already, while in reality many students, especially those lacking resources outside of school, still need to have those skills strengthened. By ignoring the disadvantaged students it is supposed to empower, Grading for Learning reduces itself to a change, not a solution.