It was a perfect December morning and the wooden garden arbor in our backyard was surrounded by a smooth blanket of white snow that hadn’t even been disturbed by deer and bunnies.
The arbor stood like a guard in the yard and a reminder of a different kind of white beauty that surrounded it just three months earlier during the backyard wedding of my son Adam and his fiance, Lexa.
In September, the arbor was draped in white tulle as the bride and groom stood in front of it and exchanged their vows. Rows of white chairs held guests to witness the event.
Seeing the lonely arbor standing in the December snow brought back sweet memories of the wedding day – which was perfect in every way – and washed away the months of work and angst it took to get there.
It was kind of like when a new mother sees her baby for the first time and immediately forgets the previous nine months and hours of painful labor.
Like motherhood, having a backyard wedding is not a task for sissies.
Fantasy vs reality
When Adam and Lexa decided that our backyard would be the best venue for their wedding, I had visions of Snow White dancing and singing in the woods.
The reality, however, was more like the seven dwarfs going to work in the mines.
Thankfully, we had a crew of miners.
For those planning on an outdoor/backyard wedding, let me advise you to get yourself a posse of hard-working family and friends to help with the preparations.
Tuck your pride away and ask for help – and accept the help that’s offered.
Adam and Lexa went to work securing rental agreements for the tables, chairs, linens and large white tent where the reception would be held and paced out steps to find the flattest part of the yard to anchor the temporary reception hall.
The porta potties would be located downwind and feature a country washstand Adam made from repurposed wood and white enamel bowls.
They secured a catering crew and cupcake-maker and started creating the decorations and additional adornments, including a freestanding set of double doors Adam made for his bride to walk through in the wall-less outdoor cathedral.
But getting the pretty things in place was only half the battle.
Our backyard is on a very old farm and there were some serious challenges to overcome – the “Minnesota Rain Deluge of 2019” being a prime one.
It (seemed like it) had been raining for 40 days and 40 nights but instead of building an ark, we were wielding paintbrushes, chainsaws and weed wackers in an effort to tame the woods and turn our paint-deprived old farmhouse white again and the old barn red again.
A corn crib was moved, a chicken coop was given the fixer-upper treatment it needed and a brooder house that had been the kids’ playhouse two decades ago got a facelift to create a play area for children attending the wedding.
There were trees that needed to be trimmed, acres of lawn that needed constant mowing and a large garden that needed to be planted. And because the wedding was taking place in mid-September, said garden needed to be weeded ALL SUMMER LONG.
And all these projects needed to be done while Minnesota was receiving a record-breaking rainfall ALL SUMMER LONG.
Even though my pastor told me in frank terms that it didn’t work this way, I did offer a bargain to God that there’d be something extra in the offering plate if it didn’t rain on the day of the wedding.
The countdown
The items on the seemingly endless project list were gradually checked off with the help of family and amazing friends who also called on rainy days to assure me that the sun would shine on the wedding day.
The last couple of days before “W” day were a flurry of activity as flower pots were set out, Edison lights were strung from the porch and I kept checking weather reports.
As rain ran down the gravel driveway, the truck with the porta-potties arrived. Crews set up the massive tent in the dark of night, as the winds howled, in order to get it done before the really heavy rain hit the next day.
Jackets and mud boots were worn during a quick outdoor rehearsal and the groom’s dinner that had been planned for the backyard was moved to the church, with friends packing up and transporting crockpots, bowls and coolers – after first giving me a hug and telling me it would all be OK.
And it was.
The next morning the sun rose, the rain stopped, the mud dried up and the temperature was a perfect 75 degrees as guests arrived.
The bride was beautiful, the groom was handsome, the flower girls and ring bearer were adorable. The music was lovely, the vows were meaningful and there was a full harvest moon hanging over a glowing white tent as people ate and danced and celebrated the marriage of my son and daughter-in-law.
And, yes, there was a little something extra in the offering plate.