Last week, I wrote about animal survival in the Whitewater Valley, but did not mention survival of a tree that towers more than 40 feet above Highway 74 near the former site of Beaver, an extinct town I also recently wrote about.
This particular cottonwood has a pretty interesting survival story of its own, in part because it’s still standing. Cottonwood trees typically have relatively short lifespans, especially compared to hardwood trees like oak, maple, walnut or basswood, with two large ones I’ve seen over the past two years “biting the dust” to wind and internal rot in Silver Lake Park.
The other reason the Whitewater cottonwood’s lifespan might have been shortened, were it not on state land, is that it is loaded with knobby outgrowths, or protrusions, called burls. Although this cottonwood tree would have very little value for harvesting for lumber, or even firewood, the burls it harbors are prized by woodturners who turn them into ornate bowls, if they’re not rotted too badly. Some burls are also used for pieces of furniture, unique clocks, or even interior trim pieces on cars.
Burls can be found as outgrowths on many varieties of trees, with their exact origin often being hard to determine. Around here, large burls may be a few feet in diameter, while some on coastal Redwoods and Sequoias may be over 20 feet. Regardless of size, scientists are in general agreement that burls are caused by some sort of trauma to a tree. This could possibly come from insect or fungus infestations, or physical damage such as broken-off branches or “frost splits” in the wood due to freezing sap.
Interestingly, one site I found indicated that most burls are actually formed underground on roots, which I suspect would lend itself more to insect or fungus infestations, since physical damage would be less likely. Wherever the damage, the tree will usually try to grow over the problem, creating unusual growths that, once cut open, may reveal colorful, swirling and interesting patterns of wood grain.
Researching burls, I found a DNR Forestry site that listed wood products provided by dozens of individuals and companies throughout Minnesota, but only about a dozen listed burls, and none of them from south of the Twin Cities. So, I contacted DNR forester Valiree Green, based in the Caledonia office, someone her peers said was their “burl expert.”
Valiree told me there are many trees of different species in Southeast Minnesota that produce burls, especially cherry, but very little market for them. As a turner herself, she said one of her favorites was turning a piece of ironwood that ended up “looking almost like a pink pearl.” She noted “a number of people up north harvest black ash burls, with a lot of burls there also harvested at ground level from birch trees.”
Farther away, I was able to speak with Pete Hilgers from Kretz Lumber in Antigo, Wis., after seeing burls for sale pictured on their website. Pete told me the pictured 3-4-feet-diameter burls, larger than most around here, came from large walnut tree roots on the West Coast. Pete cuts them into veneers to be sold for luxury auto interior trim, something I’ve never seen.
To get the local “skivvy” on burls, I went to see my friend Jim Hair, who is a woodturner and has done some of his turning on burls. Jim said working with a burl is “kind of like opening a present.” Although Jim donates many of his bowls for charitable causes, he showed me one of his bowls turned from a piece of cherry burl that he said his wife, Renee, “will not let me give away.”
Turners like Jim never know for sure if a burl they acquire will be a “winner,” as internal rot may render burls useless. But, once turned, they are unique artistic art pieces that can decorate a table or other suitable location. So keep your eyes open for these unique growths, and try to envision the beauty hidden under their bark, or maybe even get into “turning” to find out yourself.