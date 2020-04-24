It’s a good time to brighten up your living space! And every room needs a lamp with a shade.
The lampshade
Lampshades can be seen in small shops, big-box stores, catalogs where customers can purchase machine-made lampshades, or have a shade custom made to a customer’s likes and needs.
Some lampshades can be found in antique malls and consignment shops where vendors have found lampshades that are romantic with attractive brocade cloth and decorated with beads, lace and fringe and are from companies such as Miller and Sherwood that sold lampshade during the 1800s, along with decorative glass lampshades.
We can also find not only in antique malls but in consignment shops those from the 1920s and 1930s, the art nouveau and art deco that shifted back to the glass, such as the Tiffany glass shades.
After the Second World War, lampshades were being made from scraps of cut-up silk and other fabric, sometimes from lingerie factories, and even discarded parachute silk. An upscale shade could sell for around $6 and up.
Paper and plastic lampshades became popular from the 1940s to 1960s replacing the fabric and glass because they were easier to clean and cheaper to purchase at your local F. W. Woolworth Company (dime store). Soon, lamps and shades could be purchased to match the décor in all rooms within a home. Shades now sell from $20 on up.
Where to find handcrafted shades
Cathy Scalise, Willmington, Mass., told me, “I make them when I’m in the mood, and usually make the smaller Victorian style, but recently I finished a large shade, selling them in my Etsy shop at: www.etsy.com/shop/treasured2, where I have many available now.”
Judy Lake, of Lampshade Lady in Pawlet Village, Vt., also makes shades of a different kind and sells them on Etsy at www.etsy.com/shop/lampshadelady and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/lakeslampshades. A must-have book is Judy’s book: “The Lampshade Lady’s Guide to Lighting Up Your Life: 50 Custom Lampshades and Lamps,” by Judy Lake with Kathleen Hackett.
Carol Thouin, of Spring Valley: “The lamps and shades we find are made out of farm junk, from galvanized funnels, milk strainers, minnow cages to chicken waterers and more. Whenever I see an interesting piece that I think has potential, I’ll snap it up and hand over to my husband, Dave, for him to turn into a unique lighting piece.”
Penny Bracken, owner of Kismet in Rochester: “I’ve got a folk-art popsicle-stick lampshades, along with a reproduction Victorian fringe. I usually do not sell just lampshades, I collect lampshades to put on lamps that we find along the way. And now with a lot of free time on my hands, I have cleaned out the lampshade closet, and I’m going to give them all away when we reopen! Yes, you heard it: Free giveaway of about 20 lampshades.”
Tips
Antiques like old lunch boxes, gas cans, coffeepots, thermoses, minnow buckets and more make great lamps. The secret is finding and selecting each fabric piece that is the perfect match to the lamp base. New fabric, trim and buttons can be found at Michaels, Fabric.com, Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft.
There are many different styles of shades (rectangular, square, hexagonal, ovals, etc.), so choose a style that complements the lamp. Certain guidelines need to be followed, such as the lampshade needs to be long enough on the sides to cover the socket, so measurements are very important as well as color and texture. Cotton is the best fabric, though postcards, paper maps and barkcloth are all good for a shade.
So think outside of the box, since it’s neat to be open to new things and to be creative.