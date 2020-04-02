A friend of mine recently bought a new house on a wooded lot.
Turns out much of the “woods” is buckthorn.
Buckthorn is an invasive species of shrub. Minnesotans have been battling two species of the European invader for decades. It was brought to the U.S. as a popular hedging material.
Unfortunately, buckthorn outcompetes native plants, and degrades native habitat, such as forests, wetlands and prairies.
In prairies and forests, it has become a source of erosion by shading out other plants that grow thicker roots.
Since it’s not native, it lacks natural controls like insects or disease that would curb its growth here.
Classified as a noxious weed in Minnesota, buckthorn spreads out and lays an extensive, fibrous root system. Cutting it back isn’t going to get rid of it.
The best time to clear it is late summer and early fall. This time of year also offers easier access to the thicker stumps to cut back. However, the buckthorn will throw up other shoots and volunteers along its wide root system giving you plenty of weeding all season.
Then there’s the problem of disposing of it. Moving buckthorn off your property takes a plan and permission from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources under its noxious weeds disposal policy.
Under that policy, you don’t have to remove noxious weeds if you can dispose of the cut-back plants in place.
For that, you can hire some help that will work for cheap — free if your goal is to get rid of buckthorn.
Goats will gladly eat buckthorn leaves and younger shoots. They’ll leave most other native trees and grasses alone if they have the choice of chewing on buckthorn.
You can “rent” goats to clean up your property. The state of Minnesota does so in multiple locations. Diversity Landworks and Chimney Rock Forestry are a couple companies that facilitate goat land management.
Though the goats work for food, you do have to pay goat owners to bring them out and set up a pen to keep them from wandering away.
Many owners have a portable electric fence that runs off solar power to help keep goats in remote areas.
The cost depends on how many goats you want and how large of an area. The bigger the area, the more cost effective when you factor in labor.
It’s still early in the season, because goats prefer buckthorn leaves and small shoots. However, if this plan makes sense for your property, it could be a good time to cut down the thicker buckthorn trunks to set the stage for the plants to put out smaller shoots and leaves goats can manage.
You can treat and use plastic to cover the exposed trunks to smother them from coming back.
If using goats is a little too involved, cutting back and managing buckthorn can be started now, but strategies like herbicides are most effective in late summer and early fall, since buckthorn will put out new leaves through June to thwart your efforts.