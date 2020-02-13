Sgt. Megan Cisneros-Schriever, a 2013 Byron High School graduate, is rising through the ranks of the U.S. Marine Corps.
This April, she will be officially promoted to staff sergeant.
“A normal promotion to that rank would ordinarily require upwards of a decade to achieve, and Megan will have completed the task in half that time,” said Cisneros-Schriever’s boss, Chief Warrant Officer Mark Baldwin.
Her achievements should come as no surprise to those who know her. Cisneros-Schriever has been excelling since her school days in Byron.
Through the Post Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO), she graduated from Rochester Community and Technology College with an associate’s degree two months prior to her high school graduation.
She completed her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in only 18 months. Unfortunately, her quick work “hindered” her plans. Cisneros-Schriever, who hoped to pursue a law enforcement internship, was too young to apply. The minimum age was 21, and she was only 20 years old.
At that juncture, a Marine recruiter from Rochester reached out to Cisneros-Schriever via Facebook. When asked if she was interested in the Marines, she told the recruiter, “No, not really.”
However, she eventually decided to “give it a try.” Her initial reluctance has resulted in a laudable career with the Marine Corps. She graduated at the top of her recruit training class, and after spending time in Quantico, Va., she is currently stationed in Beaufort, S.C.
Not all who serve in the armed forces are deployed abroad. Cisneros-Schriever’s administrative work is with a non-deployable unit. Still, her desk job still has her rising at 4 a.m. and leading daily morning workouts for the 34 Marines she oversees at 5 a.m. In addition to working 80-plus-hour weeks, Cisneros-Schriever has also earned a Master’s degree and hopes to continue her studies in a Ph.D. program.
There are unknowns in Cisneros-Schriever’s future. She has contemplated going the officer route instead of remaining enlisted. But no matter what the future holds for soon-to-be Staff Sgt. Cisneros-Schriever, Baldwin said, “She is the epitome of a Marine and exactly what Americans should strive to be.”
Sew-ciety serving the community
For some, quilting is a solitary endeavor. For others, company is essential. The Rochester Quilters’ Sew-ciety, with over 260 active members, not only provides companionship, but also serves our community in a multitude of ways. Current Sew-ciety President Ruby Florine grew up watching her grandmother quilt using a treadle sewing machine. Today, Florine has that very sewing machine in her home and uses it for her own projects, continuing its longstanding history.
The Sew-ciety holds monthly meetings with guest speakers, has an extensive library available to members, offers classes and retreats, and hosts a quilt show every other year. Many members participate in local and national quilting competitions through the American Quilting Society. But it is the service to our surrounding area that is truly remarkable.
Some of the Sew-ciety’s recent contributions include the Festival of Trees, serving the Elder Network and SEMCAC in Kasson (over 200 quilted placements were made for meals delivered during the 2019 holiday season), Quilts of Valor (presented to those who have served in the military), and making dementia activity aprons for Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Florine shared the news of the organization’s latest community service, supporting the Jeremiah Program, which is slated to open in Rochester this summer. The Sew-ciety is making 40-plus quilts for the children who will be living there. The quilts will be waiting on their beds upon arrival and will go with the children when their mothers graduate from the program.
At last week’s meeting, the Winona Quilt Guild also contributed five quilts to be included with Rochester’s donated quilts. Additionally, the proceeds from the 2019 quilt show were presented to the director of the Jeremiah Program.