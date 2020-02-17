Rochester’s CAKE (Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere) group is hosting a series of events this week to celebrate the annual Random Act of Kindness (RAK) week. The schedule is as follows:
- Monday — Military appreciation: A donation drive to send boxes overseas will be held at the VFW and American Legion. A Girl Scout troop event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. to help drive donations.
- Tuesday — Nursing home visits: Renning’s Flowers and Flowers by Jerry have donated flowers to distribute to nursing home residents. A group event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Wednesday — Community Closets outerwear drive: Donations of new or gently used waterproof gloves, coats, snow pants, boots and warm socks will be accepted at Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria, Ootori Sushi, St. James Coffee, and Five West Kitchen + Bar all week.
- Thursday — Battling homelessness: A group will be “dancing for kindness,” collecting donations for Family Promise Rochester and The Landing MN. Trail Creek Coffee Roasters will distribute free coffee.
- Friday — Sustainability: The CAKE Kindness Award recipient will be announced at noon, and Mayor Kim Norton will hold a discussion about the Sustainability Pledge.
For more information about the local RAK week events, visit www.facebook.com/cakerochmn.