In Mark 4:1-20, Jesus tells the Parable of the Sower. This story tells us about a farmer sowing his seed in different types of soil — hard soil along the path, rocky soil, weedy soil and good, rich soil. The underlying message is about the human heart and its ability to receive God’s word.
The “hard” heart has no ability to receive the word. The shallow, “rocky” heart is quick to receive, but when challenged, it turns away. The “weedy” heart receives the word, but carnal desires smother the word, so there’s no growth. The good, “rich” heart receives God’s word, sees much growth and produces real results in God’s kingdom.
Growing up on a farm, I became well trained in preparing the soil for planting. Every spring, I removed (literally) tons of rocks from our fields and piled them out of the way. I learned to plow and break up the soil to make it ready for planting. I learned to cultivate so the crop would grow without weeds. All these operations apply also to the human heart. But, like farming, it takes much care and patience to get results, realizing that after all our work, it is God who produces the results.
What did Jesus do when he met someone who had a bad heart? Jesus did what any good farmer would do. He tilled the soil, used good seed and watered. Because his listeners were the people of Israel, he used the words of Moses and the prophets (good seeds) and demonstrated their authenticity through healings and miracles (tilling and watering).
For three years, he broke up much hard soil and removed many rocks and weeds. He called 12 other men and trained them to do the same things he had been doing.
Jesus commissioned his disciples to wait for his Holy Spirit to come upon them and fill them so they would have the power and direction to fulfil his commands to make more disciples, teaching them all Jesus had taught them. The disciples used those words of Moses and the prophets (good seeds) and demonstrated their authenticity through healings and miracles (tilling and watering). For more than 50 years, they broke up much hard soil and removed many rocks and weeds.
Ultimately, their work spread through all generations, and hundreds of millions of people came to know the Lord and were saved through their work.
Some people require extraordinary actions to get their attention. Saul, a fierce persecutor of those who believed, was knocked off his horse and blinded for a time before he would listen and believe. He was later called Paul the Apostle, commissioned by God to bring thousands of people throughout the world of his day to faith in Christ.
Paul did the same kind of work Jesus had taught his first disciples. And, he also wrote 13 books of the New Testament.
For many years, I shared the good news with my friend Jim before he came to know the Lord. He gave his wife the greatest credit for her silent witness of love to him. He accepted God’s word and was saved at age 90. Two years later, he went to be with the Lord. What a joy it was to hear him call me brother!