I frequently have homeowners ask if they can plant and prune trees in the boulevards along Rochester city streets.
All of the trees in the boulevard are owned by the city. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Forestry division is responsible for the planting and care of these trees. However, the Forestry Department does have a permitting process that allows homeowners to plant trees and have trees pruned on the boulevards adjacent to their property.
Pruning permits are only issued to tree companies licensed to work in Rochester. Permit applications can be found at www.rochestermn.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/forestry.
Rochester Parks welcomes homeowners to take an active role in improving our urban forest by planting trees on the boulevards and by contracting with licensed arborists to prune boulevard trees. The city has budget constraints that limit the number of trees that can be planted and pruned each year. Permitting to plant and prune enables homeowners to get trees in their boulevards sooner and helps ensure that the trees develop good structure.
The permitting process for planting helps ensure that appropriate species for the space are selected. The criteria that are taken into consideration include the width of the boulevard, utilities both above and below ground, the spacing between trees, and the distances from intersections and driveways, so driver views are not obstructed and species diversify within a neighborhood. Proper selection is very important, so trees will have a long, serviceable life and also to minimize conflicts that create high maintenance costs.
Permitting for pruning is also important so that work is performed according to American national pruning standards as they apply to street trees. Annual pruning is ideal for tree development and limits visual impact with each pruning. The Rochester city budget only allows for a five-to-10-year pruning cycle, which requires that the trees be pruned fairly heavily when they are scheduled.
Homeowners are often alarmed when they see this more drastic pruning, but the city arborists are following appropriate pruning standards based on sound science. Contracting to have young trees pruned regularly is better for the tree and has less visual impact than infrequent pruning allowed by city budgets. Pruning young trees is also affordable for most households. The website also has a list of licensed arborists.
Emerald ash borer has significantly increased the rate of tree loss in Rochester. Homeowners can have a significant impact on the replacement rate of these trees by permitting to plant on the boulevards in addition to planting on their own lots. Additionally, contracting with a company that offers an annual formative pruning service will assure trees with long, serviceable lifespans.
You can help make the next generation of trees successful with a modest investment to plant and maintain new trees.