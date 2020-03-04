Alf, the Rubik’s Cube and MTV were all born in the ’80s, but another fabulous thing the decade gave us was the Post Bulletin’s “Teen Beat” program, featuring a whole section of the paper devoted to teen writers.
In fact, when it was first introduced, “Teen Beat” was reportedly advertised on MTV, and, in an article celebrating its one-year anniversary, former PB staffer Rod Reicks wrote, “we found no other newspaper in the country offering a section as extensive as the one we planned.”
In the past decade and a half, the teen writer program at the Post Bulletin has consisted of two columnists submitting general interest pieces each week. Editor Jeff Pieters has overseen the program since 2012, and he said there’s been about 10 teen columnists in the program each year.
It’s hard to count how many teens have contributed to the Post Bulletin over the 32 years since they’ve been a formal part of the paper, and it’s harder still to track all of them down. However, many of the contributors who can be found have contributed to the world in interesting ways.
The first issue of “Teen Beat,” published on Sept. 6, 1988, included a column about provocative pop star George Michael. Just like he sang, sometimes you “gotta have faith, faith, faith.” That faith in and from many of the Post Bulletin’s former teen writers has paid great dividends and will continue to into the future.
Martha Burket (2016-2017)
Burket recalls writing a story about climate change.
“I still think about this story because it was one of the first times I took a public stand for something I cared about,” she said.
In part, Burket said her time at the Post Bulletin helped her get comfortable voicing her opinions and gave her writing skills she uses frequently: “Even as a STEM major, I still write something every day.”
When she’s not studying, she’s pushing herself out of her comfort zone doing things like solo backpacking on Isle Royale in Michigan.
Nik Marda (2015-2016)
Marda contributed stories to the Post Bulletin that included a satirical piece about climate change.
“I received some angry emails from readers who didn’t realize it was satire,” he said. “Now, whenever I write for a broad audience, I think about how it could be misconstrued.”
Marda said his time at the Post Bulletin increased his interest in writing and led him to write for his university’s newspaper, enroll in creative writing classes and serve as an editor for a law review.
Marda is currently a junior at Stanford University in California, studying political science and computer science (a field in which he’s published original research). He has also interned at the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Senate.
Timothy L. Waters (2015-2016)
“It was a wonderful experience for me to work out some of my ideas in prose,” Waters said about his time as a teen columnist.
His contributions to the Post Bulletin included a piece titled “Could Med City aim to heal U.S. political fractures?” that urged people to focus on the communities where they live.
Waters is currently a senior at Hillsdale College in Michigan working on a baccalaureate in history and English literature who works for the English department as a writing tutor. He hopes to enter a graduate program in library sciences and is also looking for a job in the publishing industry.
Brett Herbers (2015-2016)
Herbers has fond memories of writing an article on the “Star Wars” franchise that was “a little cheesy” and “extremely nerdy.”
He remembers learning more about the editorial process and receiving feedback, and he thinks his stint at the Post Bulletin empowered him to use his “voice to make a difference.”
Herbers is in his fourth year at the University of Minnesota, serves on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota PTA, and is looking forward to earning a master’s in education so he can start teaching in the fall of 2021.
He came out as queer to his family and friends in 2018 and was honored to be chosen as one of the U of M homecoming royals.
Mitch George (2014-2015)
“When I wrote for the PB, I developed most in my ability to think creatively,” George said.
Even before he wrote for the Post Bulletin, he knew he was interested in sports media, but during his time at the paper, he said his “notion was solidified.”
George is currently working as a communications intern for the Minnesota Twins.
Madison Conte (2013-2014)
Conte fondly recalled a piece she wrote about big life changes and appreciating the fact that she could talk through them with her mom.
She said her time at the Post Bulletin “really helped shift [her] thought processes more toward creativity and starting to develop [her] personal voice.”
It also helped her decide she wanted to pursue writing. She’s currently working on a master’s in journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism, and she produces podcasts and weekly shows at the Columbia (Mo.) National Public Radio member station. She recently produced an episode about her university’s LGBT history.
Jeff Nelson (2009-2010)
Nelson is currently an editor at People Magazine. One of his columns for the PB focused on the importance of proper mechanics and grammar, and now he’s applying his love of the Oxford comma to stories he writes about celebrities like Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha and Avril Lavigne.
Derek Breid (2000-2001)
One of the articles Breid remembers was his review of Flogging Molly’s “Swagger.”
He said one thing he took away from the experience was a need to manage his time.
During grad school, he wrote freelance pieces for a video game review website.
Bried is currently an assistant professor of engineering at Saint Vincent College near Pittsburgh.
He said since his time at the Post Bulletin, he’s proud of his research in “smart” soft materials design, but is also glad to have kept up a wide range of interests, including Ultimate Frisbee and choral performance.
Kamala Nair (1999)
After receiving a Master of Philosophy in creative writing from Trinity College, Dublin, in 2005, she wrote for publications like ELLE Decor magazine. She also published a novel called “The Girl in the Garden” in 2009 that became a bestseller in Italy.
She’s been recognized with a fellowship from the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, N.H., and continues to work on novels.