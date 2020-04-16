Measuring the biggest benefits trees provide a community might be difficult.
Measuring a tree? That’s easier.
To mark Earth Week, which begins April 20, and Arbor Day, April 24, the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a weeklong “Trees for Tomorrow” challenge.
The challenge put to us: Where are the biggest trees in Rochester?
People are invited to submit their candidates for the city's largest leafy resident online. There may not be a clear winner, but the contest will help highlight some of the most impressive trees in the city.
A Tree City USA for more than 38 years, Rochester has an inventory of more than 42,000 trees on city-owned boulevards and an estimated 83,000 trees overall, according to city forester Jeff Haberman.
While measuring the tallest and widest trees in the city is a pretty straightforward task, the event kicks off with a tougher task — calculating tree benefits.
While the benefits trees have on the health and well-being of a community are immeasurable, some benefits can be quantified.
The numbers that are available make a strong case for trees.
In a rapidly warming world, trees can cut home air-conditioning use by up to 30%, according to the U.N. Urban Forestry office.
Speaking of warming, a single large tree can absorb up to 330 pounds of carbon dioxide a year and filter other air pollutants. Better air equals better health.
Trees also provide up to a 20% bump in property value.
A 2015 study in Toronto found that people living in neighborhoods with plenty of trees — 10 trees per block or more — self-reported their physical and mental conditions as being comparable to someone seven years younger or making $10,000 more per year.
Day Two of the challenge celebrates Rochester’s status as a Tree City. On Day Three, you can learn how to plant and care for trees. Day Four will be a tree challenge, and on Day Five, April 24, you can share your experiences, what you learned and submit your responses to the challenge's to the event page.
The event takes the place of annual community tree-planting coordinated by RNeighbors and the annual citizen forestry class. Those events are likely to be held later this year.