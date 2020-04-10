It’s time to clear the air.
Although there have been some hoaxes about how the decline in human activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic is helping the environment, air pollution is down.
No, there aren’t dolphins swimming in Venice canals — those images were taken in Sardinia, a few hundred miles away.
While it’s not clear where the photos of supposedly drunken elephants came from, elephants making an appearance in a small village in the Chinese province of Yunnan isn't out of the ordinary, and isn't a product of human social distancing, National Geographic reports.
While some of the more eye-catching, feel-good stories about the environment repairing itself under less human activity are uplifting, many are too good to be true.
However, as my colleague Emily Cutts reported earlier this week, one thing is clear — the air.
Daniel Dix, a meteorologist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said NASA and European scientists have noticed a reduction in nitrogen dioxide, a byproduct of diesel engines, that has spread across the globe, beginning in China.
Comparing March 2019 to March 2020, air-pollution drops are fairly dramatic.
“In the United States, they are estimating 15 to 25%, and in some areas in Europe, especially Italy, and now India and China, as much as 50% drop,” Dix said.
However, like a crash diet, if emissions return to normal, that temporary reduction in air pollution will have little to no long-term effect.
But what if we don’t return to normal?
This global crisis gives us a clear view of another one we face. While people in Punjab have not had a clearer view of the Himalayan Mountains in decades, we haven’t had a clearer view of the impact fossil fuels have on the environment.
Stimulus funds for clean energy were rejected in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package in favor of traditional corporate bailouts.
However, with unemployment claims jumping at an unprecedented pace, other innovative stimulus programs will likely be needed.
A group of climate advocates, university scientists and researchers, along with political scientists, see an opportunity to help stimulate green manufacturing housing, infrastructure and agriculture — all sectors that are being hit hard by the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Their open letter, “A Green Stimulus to Rebuild or Economy,” is available at Medium.com. It sees in this disruptive crisis an opportunity. With a ramp-down of destructive behavior, we can see more clearly that a better world is possible.
I can feel it in the air.