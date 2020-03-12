Before play counters on music streaming services, Jere Lantz knew he was listening to a lot of classical composer Johannes Brahms. Lantz’s 33-rpm LPs of Brahms’ work were wearing out before his recording of other composers’ work.
“I guess I play a lot of Brahms,” he said.
Lantz, who is marking his 40 years as conductor of the Rochester Symphony Orchestra, will end this Saturday’s orchestral performance at Mayo Civic Center with a piece by Brahms.
The concert features pieces hand-picked by Lantz to mark his anniversary as part of a season that marks 100 years of the Rochester Symphony Orchestra.
That finishing piece is energizing and uplifting, he said.
Most Rochester Symphony Orchestra concerts follow a theme.
“That can feel restricting sometimes,” Lantz said.
This concert, planned at the suggestion of the orchestra’s artistic committee, gave Lantz free reign.
The concert will begin with the overture from Richard Wagner’s opera “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” (The Mastersingers of Nuremberg). The piece first enraptured Lantz with classical compositions and was one of the first Lantz conducted with the Rochester Symphony Orchestra.
The piece demonstrates Wagner’s proficiency in classical compositions at a time he was being criticized for his unorthodox composing.
“He did all the things they said he couldn’t do,” Lantz said. “And he did them better than anyone else could.”
The piece is a statement about development and advancement of art that reveres tradition but also blazes new ground.
“It states an artistic philosophy,” Lantz said.