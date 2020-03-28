Chocolate bunny molds still remain a favorite for collectors, especially as Easter approaches.
History
Chocolate molds were very popular in the 1900s to 1930s. Confectioners and chocolatiers used molds made of a heavy tin, cast-iron and steel to create a variety of chocolate bunny forms. By the 1950s, these chocolate bunny molds were replaced by plastic.
Lighter tin molds, like you mostly see on the shelves today, are easier to use because they have less detail and they usually aren’t marked with a manufacturer’s name or number like the antique molds. These new tin reproductions give a little nostalgic touch and are designed to resemble the antique molds, but are not food safe, as they are a form of decoration.
Most antique collectible molds were made in the U.S., Germany and France between 1880 and 1950.
Types
Early molds were small, shallow and simply shaped, and were often mounted together in frames referred to as “flats” that were able to produce multiple “flat-back” pieces of chocolate bunnies.
By the 1840s, the French had developed the “double mold” method, where one half is filled with chocolate and clamped to the other half, then the mold is rotated by hand or machine until the chocolate cools to form a hollow shell.
Another mold is the “full-figured mold,” which is a three-dimensional figure mold that is filled from the top or bottom with chocolate and forms a solid or hollow-shaped bunny. Bunnies that would appear in candy store windows like Fanny Farmer to entice customers and look like the running rabbits were made by using a life-size, full-figured display mold to make a hollow chocolate bunny.
The Griswold cast-iron original rabbit cake mold has finer detail, especially below the eye, and smoother casting. The lettering on the fake handle is sans-serif, but the numeral 3 is on an original with a flat top.
Price and where to buy
The price of a chocolate mold depends on its age, condition, rarity and manufacturer, like any antique piece. Stamped marks can help to identify makers and date molds. Prices can be as low as $50-$100 for a seated Easter bunny mold or around $200 for a standing bunny mold, but can go up to $600 or more for larger or more unusual molds with great detailing and condition.
Vintage to antique chocolate bunny molds can be found at flea markets, antique stores, eBay and sometimes at garage and estate sales. Molds from the American Chocolate Mould Company are not seen very often, but more notable makers include Germans Anton Reiche, whose molds were imported to the U.S. by T.C. Weygandt of New York and found at times on eBay.
Sarah Kieffer, Sarah’s Uniques and Jim’s “Man”tiques in St. Charles, said: “My Easter bunny molds come in many different shapes and sizes. My molds range in price up to $50, depending on how old they are and how rare they are. They are fun just to sit out and collect, as they add a great decoration to your centerpiece on your table and of course can be used to hold special treats for Easter. My customers love to collect, display and use them and come back for more!”
Proper care
Antique molds should be cleaned with soap and water to remove any dirt, dust or chocolate residue. To prevent rusting, dry the mold thoroughly, rub the mold with mineral oil, and store it in a dry place. Some antique molds should no longer be used for food because they may contain lead.
More information and my source: “Collector’s Guide to Antique Chocolate Molds With Values” by Wendy Mullen.