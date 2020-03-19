Can the actions we’re taking to slow the spread of COVID-19 also curtail human activities harming the environment?
That’s a big maybe.
Will greenhouse gas emission reductions from social isolation have a lasting impact? That might be a wash. But when it comes to a hygiene choice, the decision to wash might actually wipe away a bad habit.
Social isolation will definitely help reduce greenhouse emissions contributing to climate change from the biggest climate change culprit — transportation. For the average American, driving and flying are the biggest individual sources of greenhouse gas emissions. With more people staying home, we might see a big reduction in that output.
People eating at home is a bit of a two-for, with fewer emissions traveling to restaurants and people likely eating longer-shelf-life foods such as beans, rice and noodles, which have smaller carbon footprints than meat.
Electricity generation was the second-biggest (but shrinking) source of carbon emissions in the U.S. as of 2017.
More people staying at home might be a wash in terms of climate impact. However, in this corner of Minnesota, where wind generation is prominent, staying at home verses driving is likely a climate win.
All these are temporary changes. People will likely go back to their habits after containment of the virus is no longer a concern (which will good news for restaurants and businesses).
However, there is one change that might have a lasting impact on people’s behavior and the environment. On the back end of this outbreak, we’ll likely break out of our back-end habits. After people panic-shopped toilet paper off shelves of stores, bidet sales have spiked.
One company reported bidet sales on Amazon were at a pace of one every two minutes — about 1,000 units per day.
Bidets are toilet accessories that squirt your underside using a jet of water. They’re not only more sanitary than toilet tissue, but they’re also much less stressful on the environment than using toilet paper.
Toilet paper is one of the less environmentally friendly products. Americans use an estimated 36.5 billion rolls of toilet paper every year, which requires pulping approximately 15 million trees.
Manufacturing toilet paper also requires about 17.3 terawatts of electricity and more than 250,000 tons of chlorine for bleaching. All flushed down the toilet.
Yes, bidets use water, but so does manufacturing toilet paper — about 37 gallons per roll, according to treehugger.com.
Time will tell if the bidet, popular in Europe and Japan, will become more established thanks to the run on toilet paper. However, sales show thousands have already committed to the switch.