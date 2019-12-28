On the fourth day of Christmas, I remind you, friends, of this: there are eight more days of the season (bonus points if you can sing that line to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas”).
Yes, it’s true! Christmas is a season lasting 12 full days, and it brings us all the way to Epiphany on Jan. 6. I’m quite grateful festivities persist, especially because Justin and I didn’t even put up our new wooden Christmas tree (custom-built by my sweetie) until Dec. 21. The 12 days of Christmas means that we have plenty more time to gaze upon it!
Collectively, we’re past the joyful, glorious hullabaloo of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We’re free to dive into the depth and breadth of this holy season. And that’s exactly what Christmas is; it’s a season and not just a day. We’re not waiting and preparing anymore like we were during the weeks of Advent; now we’re relishing in the wonder of the incarnation. God among us: Immanuel!
The time between the celebration of Jesus’ birth (Christmas) and the arrival of the wise men (Epiphany) is a holy, reflective bonus. Here are a few ways to intentionally participate in the 12 days of Christmas as well as Epiphany.
Read the stories from the Bible with other people. A few weeks ago, I had the truly heart-filling opportunity to read the story of Jesus’ birth with a group of eighth-graders from St. Charles. It was my personal highlight of the entire Advent season! We read from the Gospel of Matthew and the Gospel of Luke. Together, as we read aloud verse by verse, we also asked questions along the way; the story came alive, and it was so much fun! You, too, can read the actual biblical accounts of Jesus’ birth in two of the four gospels: Matthew and Luke. Read their earliest chapters and take note of their similarities and differences.
Learn about and honor the various feast days that take place during this season. It can be especially interesting to research the ways that special days are acknowledged in other cultures around the world. The feasts, holy days, and celebrations of the Christmas season include St. Stephen’s Day (Dec. 26), St. John the Apostle (Dec. 27), Feast of the Holy Innocents (Dec. 28), Mary (Jan. 1), Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus (Jan. 3), Twelfth Night (Jan. 5) and Women’s Christmas (Jan. 6).
Stop buying stuff for a few days. After months of finding the perfect gifts for loved ones, breaking down Amazon shipping boxes and gifting ourselves along the way, what might it look like to take a break from buying during the season of Christmas? There are beautiful aspects of purchasing special things for special people. There are also benefits that come with halting the consumerism train in order to take an accumulation sabbatical.
The season of Christmas is its own special gift. May we have the wisdom to receive it with joy. Together, let’s spend whatever we can of the days ahead planting ourselves more deeply in wonder, gratitude and relationship.