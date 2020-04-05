“Come, Lord Jesus!”
Some people recognize these words as a table prayer. Others might consider these words to be an invitation for divine intervention.
When the days are dark and the nights are long, when isolation becomes confining and social distancing is a requirement, one might prayerfully plead: “Come, Lord Jesus!” The economy is tanking, the pandemic is paralyzing, and some people are becoming more comfortable with fear than faith. Someone needs to fire off a flare, call 911, or send an SOS. HELP!
During this time of disruption and upheaval, we’re learning to connect with each other, and to do and be the Church, in new ways. The Church continues to worship and serve the neighbor to the glory of God.
“What about Easter,” you ask? Easter will be different this year, but it won’t be postponed. Easter can never be canceled. Jesus was crucified and risen for the forgiveness of our sins. Everything, in heaven and on earth, must bow before the Lord — even COVID-19.
In the Gospel of John, we hear many faith stories. John writes his Gospel with one purpose in mind: “Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of the disciples, that are not written in this Book; but these are written that you may come to believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His name” (John 20:30f).
The signs that Jesus performs are not ends unto themselves. The signs are done for the glory of God. Question: What gives God glory? Answer: Believing that Jesus is the savior of the world!
In John 2, Jesus turns water into wine at a wedding in Cana. Why? So that he can rescue a bride and groom from embarrassment? No; but for the purpose of creating saving faith.
In John 3, Jesus has a nighttime conversation with Nicodemus. For what purpose? So that Nicodemus can better understand theology? No; but for the purpose of being “born again.”
In John 4, Jesus offers a Samaritan woman “living water.” Why? So that she can avoid a noontime journey to Jacob’s well? No; but for the purpose of harvesting salvation in her life and the lives of her neighbors.
In John 11, Jesus gets an SOS, a cry for help, from Martha and Mary. Their brother Lazarus is sick unto death. What does Jesus do? He delays for 48 hours. Why? Because what Lazarus, Martha, Mary and each of us needs is not a miracle worker or a good luck charm. We need a savior. The name Lazarus means, “God helps.” Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead.
God the Father sent his only son into the world to save sinners. The worst thing in life is not dying, but rather, living and dying without saving faith in Jesus. “Come, Lord Jesus!”