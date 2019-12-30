LANESBORO — The Commonweal Theatre will bring back the one-man show "An Iliad" for a special midwinter performance at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
The play, based on Homer's epic about the Trojan War, will feature Commonweal actor Ben Gorman reprising his performance from earlier in 2019. Gorman is "The Poet," who tells the story by switching in and out of various characters and voices. The play is considered a major undertaking for an actor.
"The material resonates with me as a staunch opponent of war," Gorman said, adding that his father fought in World War II, but always spoke out against warmongering. "I grew to appreciate his mindset about war and war-making and consider myself opposed to war as a means of conflict resolution."
"An Iliad" is presented as part of the Commonweal's Wealhouse series, which is intended to present works not considered ideal for the mainstage season. This particular performance will be held at the Commonweal, 208 Parkway Ave. N.
Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 for Commonweal MDC members and season pass holders. For reservations, call 800-657-7025, go to commonwealtheatre.org, or send a request to tickets@commonwealtheatre.org.