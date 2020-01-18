For many congregations, January is annual meeting month. Over the next few Sundays, members will gather after worship for a special time of reflection and discussion.
Why do congregations hold annual meetings? For many, it’s required by their constitution and other governing documents. Within those resources, one often finds an official-sounding line that reads something like: “This congregation shall have at least one regular meeting per year.”
As your congregation prepares for its annual gathering, here are some suggestions on how to structure it for greatest impact.
Clarify and articulate the meeting’s purpose. An initial priority for a congregation is to clarify who is responsible for the annual meeting as well as who will create its agenda and hospitality strategy. “We have an annual meeting because we always have an annual meeting” is not a compelling purpose statement. In order to be able to invite people in a meaningful way and facilitate an effective meeting, it’s good for everyone if the reason behind the gathering is very clear.
Acknowledge God’s presence. When it comes to meetings, sometimes it’s tempting to “get down to business” and skip over prayer and spiritual practice. And yet, these spaces are oftentimes where important decisions are made, and God’s guidance would be very helpful. As a congregation creates its annual meeting agenda, it’s pivotal to incorporate an awareness of the presence and movement of the Holy Spirit. That can happen through prayer, intentional silence, hymns, Holy Communion and Bible study.
Celebrate together. When I asked pastor friends and church members from around the country about their perspectives on the most important elements of an annual meeting, celebration came up a lot. Rejoicing with others is a wonderful way to strengthen relationships. It feels good to be grateful in community. How has God been at work in your congregation over the past year? Identify some stories to tell, then celebrate! Give thanks for the ways that God is moving among you.
Share real stories of transformation. Speaking of stories, they’re a big deal. We’re wired as humans to be drawn to real stories of transformation, triumph and growth. Hearing stories empowers people to feel and express empathy. Annual meetings are a wonderful time to highlight stories of lives transformed through the ministries of the congregation. Be on the lookout for these stories all year long; collect photos, too. And at your meeting, prioritize meaningful and authentic ways to share!
Prioritize participation. At least some of the elements of the annual meeting need to be participatory. It is not life-giving to invite people to a gathering and then require that they sit silently for two hours. Instead, we want to create an environment of participation and collaboration where all involved feel valued and connected to something larger than themselves. In advance, think about how to best incorporate collaborative elements into the meeting’s agenda. Consider brainstorming together on a specific topic, engaging in a group spiritual practice, or doing a small group visioning exercise related to the year ahead.
Thank with specificity and sincerity. Clear and personalized expressions of gratitude are profoundly impactful. Rather than just saying, “Thanks for being a member of this church,” what would it look like to be more intentional and specific? Consider incorporating a sincere thanks to the church council and staff members as well as all those involved in the educational ministries of the church. Perhaps there would be a way to acknowledge the involvement of all volunteers serving on committees. Also thank the people who graciously gave financially over the past year and made ministry possible through their generosity. There are many and various ways to express thanksgiving; explore them!
If you’re a member of a congregation, please consider making a special effort to be part of the annual meeting. These gatherings are full of possibility and can be an energizing time to honor what has been and what will be with a special emphasis on God’s presence and grace.