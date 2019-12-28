Learning is a never-ending process. Lifelong learning may include informal educational opportunities such as seminars, conferences and subscribing to trade journals, or more formal education opportunities such as college courses. Most often, lifelong learning is related to career development or advancement, but occasionally, learning opportunities are for personal growth, maybe even just for fun.
Did you know that anyone can register for a horticulture class at Rochester Community and Technical College? The following is a list of Horticulture classes offered for the spring semester.
Herbaceous Plant Materials is an introduction to the principles and practices of plant classification, identification, ecology and cultural requirements applied to herbaceous plants. Native, indigenous and exotic plant species will be discussed as well as garden design styles. This course is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9:50 a.m.
Arboriculture introduces students to the care of individual trees and shrubs in the urban ecosystem. The focus of the course is on sustainable practices for tree and shrub selection, installation, establishment, and maintenance based on industry standards. This course is offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 11:20 a.m.
Sustainable Food Production focuses on the science and practice of managing agricultural ecosystems in an ecologically and ethically responsible manner. This includes adhering to agricultural and food production practices that do not harm the environment, that provide fair treatment to workers, and that support and sustain local communities. Sustainable food production practices can lead to higher yields over time, with less need for expensive and environmentally damaging inputs. This course is offered Mondays from 12 to 1:50 p.m.
Greenhouse Crop Production introduces students to the day-to-day operations involved in managing a greenhouse. Coursework includes the study of enclosed structures to manipulate the environment, applying cultural practices as they affect plant physiological processes, scheduling and controlling crop growth for target market periods, and greenhouse business management. Crops will be grown to demonstrate plant production and provide hands-on crop production experience. This course is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an ecologically based pest control strategy that relies heavily on natural mortality factors and seeks out control tactics that disrupt these factors as little as possible. This course is an introduction to the identification and management of plant pests in the urban ecosystem. A basic understanding of plant anatomy and physiology, plant nutrition, entomology, plant pathology, and environmental factors affecting plants is required for effective plant pest management. This course is offered Wednesdays from 12 to 1:50 p.m.
If a semester-long course is not for you, check out the horticulture courses offered by the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Courses include plant selection, plant propagation, prairie communities, pruning, kitchen gardening and more.
The Rochester Garden and Flower Club meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting and educational program is open to the public. The club meets at the RCTC Heintz Center, and the educational program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Save the date April 18 for the 3rd Annual Gardening for the Health of It. Register for this event through Rochester Community Education.
The application deadline for RCTC classes is Jan. 6. RCTC does not charge an application fee, and you might qualify for the senior citizen tuition discount. Contact me at life@postbulletin.com for more information.