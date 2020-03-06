The first sign things had changed was landing at the Cozumel International Airport, comparable in size to Rochester’s, but no plane de-icing on this Mexican island paradise.
Out the window, I saw a line of people leaving planes to get into the terminal, with six other jets at the gates as we taxied in. Normally I might see at most two other jets, and no lines, so I knew we were in for a bit of a wait.
After about 15 minutes, we got into the terminal, with 15 switchback lines filled with about 500 people. But, surprisingly, in a bit over an hour, we got our luggage, went through immigration and customs, and were off to pick up our rental car.
These crowds of vacationers were more than I’d seen before, just one of the changes I would observe over my weeklong trip with my friend Elise. I’m thinking the next thing that caught my attention was more taxis, including many vans, all looking new and spotless clean. I estimated there must be at least a couple thousand, and was later told about 800.
Then there was midweek when the number of cruise ships docking on the island was seven on Wednesday and eight on Thursday. They varied in size from the largest plying the world’s oceans, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, to some that looked half that size.
Symphony has a capacity of 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew, with 16 passenger decks, 26 lounges and 24 elevators. That meant 30,000 people could have come ashore for fun in the sun each day.
Although we couldn’t get a good picture of the Symphony, we saw it briefly from behind, and it was massive. Later, a couple of us wondered how much of the ship was underwater. A friend guessed 9 feet, and I said much more, maybe 15, only to later read it has a 30-foot draft.
That made sense to me, since there is over 200 feet above water, requiring a stable base underwater to keep it afloat, something I still find amazing.
Something else I noticed on this trip was efforts the islanders were making to be greener. First we saw it when given metal straws with our margaritas, with later sodas coming with biodegradable agave straws. And, grocery shopping trips surprised us with no bags available at checkout. But, we were happy to pay $2 for a nice burlap-looking bag.
I also sensed the island was becoming more environmentally friendly after connecting with Ricardo, a young biologist I had met on previous trips, and given a pair of binoculars that he showed me he was still using. We treated him and his wife, along with their 8-month-old daughter, to dinner where I “grilled” him on all the work he had been doing for Ecologia to study and protect the island wildlife.
Ricardo was going out that evening to hopefully capture, take measurements and release some of the island’s 19 bat species, using nets like I use for birds. But, his busiest time would be coming this summer, with the many huge turtles that come ashore on sandy beaches to lay eggs.
He proudly said they had marked and protected the nests of over 1,600 turtles last year, a record that included mostly green sea turtles and about 100 rarer loggerheads. Years ago, I watched a female lay 40 eggs with 10 of us only inches away.
I enjoyed showing Elise parts of the island I have spent many weeks on over the past 15 years, especially on a sunset catamaran cruise with friends who were also visiting the island. Taking in Carnival activities was also fun. And, Elise enjoyed seeing numerous island dogs, mostly healthy looking “mutts,” and meeting the head of the Humane Society, who was excited to tell us about the mobile neutering vehicle they had just gotten with a grant.
So, even though Cozumel was much more crowded than I ever remember, the island still appeared very safe, the islanders still very friendly, and it is a place I would recommend travelers consider visiting.