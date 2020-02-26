The Greater Rochester Arts & Cultural Trust’s “Dancing for the Arts” will soon be in full swing.
“Dancing for the Arts — Take IX” pairs local celebrities with professional dancers from Dahl Dance to benefit youth arts education and the programs/services of the Trust, culminating with a benefit performance and competition May 9 at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area.
The Dancing for the Arts celebrities are:
- Claudia Tabini, community engagement coordinator, Cradle 2 Career; and board president, Boys & Girls Club of Rochester
- Jacob Malwitz, event producer, Media Support Services, Mayo Clinic; and board chairman, Experience Rochester
- John Sievers, trombonist; founder of the Rochester City Jazz Fest; and faculty member, Rochester Community Technical College English Department
- Joseph Hammes, recruitment/marketing coordinator, Winona State University-Rochester
- Kevin Greason, surgeon, Mayo Clinic Department of Cardiovascular Surgery
- Margaret Gill, physician, Mayo Clinic Department of Family Medicine
- Michael Zinser, president, West Bank
- Naura Anderson, director, Threshold Arts at the Castle Community
- Ron Hanson, digital marketing specialist, ABC 6 News
- Zakh Peterson, freelance musician; and Kasson-Mantorville School Board member
The professional dancers representing Dahl Dance are Gary Dahl, April Dahl, Joanie Mix-Lande, Summer Kanz, Nicole Anaya, Gustavo Anaya, Cassandra Narr, John Vitek, Julie Sobelewski and Avin Honecker-Sherman.
Celebrity judges are Lisa Clarke (executive director, DMC Economic Development Agency), Sharon Gentling (national award-winning competitive ballroom dancer) and musician Mitch Stevenson.
Laura Lee, ABC 6 News/KAAL-TV news anchor and the first year’s Judges Choice winner, will emcee the event. ABC 6 News/KAAL-TV is the major media sponsor of the event.
Mayor Kim Norton will present the the DFTA trophy for most money raised, the Judges’ Choice Award and the Most Community Support Award.
Table seating (10 per table) will include a plated dinner catered by J.Powers at the Hilton, with the event to follow, at a cost of $125 per person. There will be no dessert-only option this year.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Sunday through the Greater Rochester Arts & Cultural Trust’s website, www.rochartstrust.org, or in person at the Trust, located in the Rochester Convention and Visitors Office at the skyway level of Mayo Civic Center in Suite 200.
Voting will be available online before and during the event. OneCause (formerly BidPal) is used for electronic voting. The auditors of RSM will provide oversight of the tabulation.