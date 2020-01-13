Bio Box: Go and Do

What: "Dearest Anna: A Valentines program" will involve a dramatic reading of some of the letters exchanged by Anna and Roy.

Where: History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 W. Circle Drive, Rochester.

When: From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8.

Cost: The event is a fundraiser for the history center and costs $15 each. Space is limited so to reserve a seat call 507-282-9447.

How to get a copy of the book. The book can be purchased online from Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com and costs $17.95.