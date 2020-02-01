Over the years, I have done numerous things related to bluebird education after their numbers were decimated for decades by pesticides and habitat loss. Fortunately, through efforts of many other bluebird enthusiasts and researchers, seeing bluebirds once again is a fairly common occurrence.
One of the things I have heard often from people is that they are sure “their bluebirds” came back to their same nest box year after year. Depending upon the person, I would say little, or tell them I didn’t think that was the case, and that their box probably just attracted a different pair that happened along. I often thought of capturing and banding bluebirds at nest sites to prove my theory.
But, after reading of a recent study on bluebird fidelity, I will have to “eat crow.” The study not only concluded that bluebirds often return to the same nest box, but also that they often do so with their mate from the previous year. Part of the conclusion by the authors was that bluebird survival is better than many species of birds, which might travel longer distances and face more mortality between summer and winter homes.
However, they also noted that their study, somewhat limited in scope, differed from some previous studies, suggesting research replication is needed.
The study pointed out that “migratory birds face two choices, whether to return to the same breeding location as the previous year, and whether to reunite with the previous year’s mate.” Interestingly, they noted that choosing a new mate is called “divorce,” stating “benefits of divorce include the possibility of finding a higher-quality mate, or territory, to increase reproductive success.”
They also suggested that pairs that reunite not only reduce the cost of finding new mates, but may also “gain benefits from improved cooperation.”
Sounds like a lot of this could apply to humans, but I’ll stick to bluebirds and the research they did in Central Maryland, in part because some bluebirds there were migratory and some were year-round residents.
Over four breeding seasons, they observed and banded 59 pairs of bluebirds, using either nest traps or mist nets. Although I have not used nest traps, I have banded mist-netted bluebirds, young in nests, and females I could hand-catch while on eggs or young.
In their study, each bird got the usual aluminum leg band on one leg, but also colored bands on the other leg for easy identification from afar. The data they obtained indicated 61% of the birds returned to the same area, and three-fourths of those to the exact same nest box, with males being slightly higher in their attachment. Twenty-two of the banded birds returned one time, eight two times, and one male came to the same area four years in a row.
The authors noted that “divorce” rates were significantly higher when no young fledged the previous year, with about a third of the nest attempts failing in their study. More than half of the “divorces” were because the female left the territory, and less than a quarter because the male left. Successful nesting resulted in about a 75% reunion of the pair the following year, showing a strong affinity for monogamous relationships.
More than three-fourths of the pairs that united a second year had successful nests, compared with slightly over half for new pairs. Six out of the 59 pairs observed remained together for at least two years before divorce or disappearance. My guess is most disappeared, as these types of birds have relatively short average lifespans, probably less than two years for bluebirds.
Another side note from the study is the negative correlation between nesting success and the presence of house wrens that can raise havoc with cavity nesters like bluebirds. Not only might they raid a nest, throw out eggs or young after driving parents away, but they will also fill any nearby nest cavities with sticks, presumably to deter competition for food.
Although this study does somewhat answer the question about bluebird site and mate “fidelity,” I may still try to gather my own data by banding adult birds at nest boxes put out by area bluebird enthusiasts.