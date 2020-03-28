There is a little book in the Old Testament about a guy named Jonah.
Jonah was a prophet of God. He and God talked a lot. Then God would send Jonah on a mission. Usually, the mission was with a message from God to the people.
So, one day, God told Jonah to go to a city called Nineveh. This city had around 120 people in it. God loved the people, but the people did not love God. God was sad about it.
Because there was no love and no relationship with God, all of the people did their own thing. They had many idols that they worshipped in place of God. They looked to the experts and their traditions and the opinions of men.
None of this stopped God from loving them. In spite of their rejection of the one and only true God, he still loved and desired good things for them.
Thus, the “call of God” came to Jonah to save the city from their own destruction.
God was sending Jonah to Nineveh with a “Word from the Lord.” Jonah did not like it. He actually got mad at God. He resisted the assignment.
His bad attitude got him in big trouble. He ran from God, got on a ship and headed out to sea. A great storm came, and Jonah was tossed overboard.
He was drowning, but God sent a large whale to scoop up Jonah. He survived in the belly of the whale for three days and three nights. Just long enough to come to his senses. Who can resist God?
Jonah’s heart turned back to God. As he relented and his heart softened, he said, “When my life was ebbing away, I remembered you Lord. OK, I’ll go to Nineveh.”
Jonah proclaimed the “Word of the Lord” to the city of Nineveh. The Ninevites believed God. They declared a fast, and from the least to the greatest, they put on sackcloth and bowed down to the Lord.
The king of Nineveh rose from his throne, took off his royal robes, and sat down in the dust. He then called for a National Day of Prayer. His decree was as follows:
“Do not let man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste anything, do not let them eat or drink. But, let man and beast be covered with sackcloth. Let everyone call urgently on God. Let them give up their evil ways and their violence.”
Sound familiar? Read the book for yourself.
These historical stories are written for us to learn from. As we see examples from the past, they speak to us today. There is nothing new under the sun.
The end of the story: When God saw what they did and how they turned from their evil ways, he had compassion.
Jonah’s words to the Lord: “I knew that you are a gracious and compassionate God, slow to anger and abounding in love, a God who relents from sending calamity.”
Notice that neither the king nor the people turned to Jonah, a mere man. They did not put him on a pedestal as a great man of God or a marvelous leader. They turned to God and God alone.
Now God wrote a book about Jonah and thus honored him for his life. However, a mere man can never replace God. God alone deserves glory and honor.
Today when you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts and end up in the belly of a whale.