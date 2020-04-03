Author Kelly Olson’s “Chill Out & Stop Making This Weird: A Girl’s Survival Guide Extraordinaire” hit the market last month and shot to No. 1 on Amazon in “Children’s Health and Maturing” books in its first week.
Olson, who worked as an educator for Rochester Public Schools for 23 years, has plenty of experience dealing with puberty. She taught “Family Life” classes for years, during which she took questions from students from an anonymous puberty question box. She hosted a support group over the lunch hour. Plus, she has three children of her own.
After studying the market for books related to puberty, aside from textbooks and manuals, she “came up empty-handed.” She said it was “a hole I wanted to plug.”
As a writer, Olson found herself focused first and foremost on “character,” not “plot.” Thus Maddie, her main character, was born.
“I wanted the reader to care about Maddie,” she said, “to know what was inside her head and her heart.”
Olson also wanted to present the facts in a relatable way and through a tween/teen perspective. By “weaving humor” into the book, she said, “an awkward message can be delivered more gently.”
The book meets Minnesota school benchmarks and National Health Education Standards, and the end includes a discussion platform for adults to facilitate conversation with kids.
Olson calls her book “timeless.” While she does include references to current social media platforms, like TikTok, menstruation isn’t going away. Her “timely and realistic” book will guide girls as they navigate puberty.
In the short time the book has been out, she’s received positive feedback across the ages, from 8-year-olds to 83-year-olds. Now she’s focusing on getting her book into the hands of girls, her target audience.
Her books can be found on her author website, kellyolsonbooks.com, or on Amazon.com. As book-signing events are currently tabled, she’s signing copies of “Chill Out” at home and putting them in the mail.
When Olson was “100% ready to publish,” she “felt like something was missing.”
After researching “period poverty,” she knew she wanted to partner with Days for Girls International, whose mission is to “increase access to menstrual care and education by developing global partnerships, cultivating social enterprises, mobilizing volunteers, and innovating sustainable solutions that shatter stigmas and limitations for women and girls.”
A portion of every book sale will be donated to the nonprofit. While Olson and her family’s plans to travel and distribute sustainable menstruation kits have been waylaid by the coronavirus, her dedication and commitment to ending period poverty remain strong.
Olson wanted to present “coming of age with authenticity, truth and respect,” and “Chill Out & Stop Making This Weird” succeeds in doing so.
Stay tuned. Surviving puberty isn’t Maddie’s only story. Kelly has several other manuscripts in the works, in which her character deals with family issues, adolescence and change.