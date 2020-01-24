With a 1-inch snowfall overnight, I woke up on Jan. 13 waiting to do my bike ride around Silver Lake. This had become my daily start for most mornings for the past couple months, and I hoped to see Park Department vehicles clearing the trail so I might keep my streak for 2020 going, even without one of those balloon-tired bikes.
But, as I peered out my window overlooking the park, it was a bald eagle flying over the frozen lake that caught my attention. That view turned my thought to a video Elise and I had watched with friends just 12 hours earlier, which was in part about what draws bald eagles to our area.
Titled “Decoding the Driftless,” the 2018 award-winning video provides amazing footage of what those of us living in Southeast Minnesota have at our “doorstep,” whether that be just stepping outside our house, or a short drive away. For years, I have been enjoying many nature experiences in the Driftless Area, most recently over the past 10 years at my cabin on the Mississippi backwaters. Many people throughout the region, as well as in Rochester, the Twin Cities and beyond, have also spent time in the Driftless Area.
But, what Swedish filmmaker Jonas Stenstrom and cinematographer Neil Rettig brought to the screen has put living and enjoying this area into a totally new perspective. They went beyond normal views from a car, or by hiking, canoeing, hunting or fishing. Instead, they looked at the region from above with airplanes, helicopters and drones, from bluffs by donning climbing equipment, and below by exploring caves with scuba gear, or helmets and headlamps.
The area the film portrays covers a swath of Southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin, and a small tip of Illinois. It’s called “driftless” because the last glacier to move south through the Midwest spared leveling this area. Much of the rich farmland now in those states was not spared, but instead essentially flattened by the more-than-mile-thick sheets of moving ice.
The producers tried to explain why the glaciers went around this area, but I don’t think it is fully understood since it happened more than 10,000 years ago.
Many of us are aware of some of the major characteristics of the Driftless Area, with rolling hills, bluffs, and streams that flow from underground coldwater sources. But, what the video does focus on is how unique some of the features of the Driftless Area are. Most amazing to me was hearing our Driftless Area contains a greater concentration of spring-fed coldwater streams than any other place on Earth. In addition, the film pointed out how rare another feature found in our Driftless Area — algific talus slopes — are.
If you don’t know what an algific talus slope is, I suspect you are in the majority, as they were supposedly first noted in the early 1980s. Essentially, they are slopes with an underground connection to limestone formations that had water draining into it and freezing in the winter.
During spring, summer and fall, the frozen underground ice would cool air that would usually percolate down and exit in limestone cracks on north-facing slopes that get little sunlight.
This cool hillside provides unique areas for plants and animals that would not typically be found in other habitats, in some cases, species that are so rare they are endangered. I suspect I have unknowingly encountered algific talus slopes on hikes around here, or perhaps near Decorah during my college days there.
Because the Driftless Area is rich in fish and wildlife, it was also home to many Native Americans, as evidenced by burial mounds that can be found throughout. The filmmakers’ use of aerial views made many of these features stand out, some of which are in preserved areas, and others, like some I have seen in the Root River watershed, are known mostly by locals.
The video was shown by the Sisters of St. Francis at Assisi Heights last September, and I was told by Sister Marlys Jax it will again be shown free to the public on Saturday, April 25, at 10 a.m. I encourage anyone interested in the wonderful natural features of Southeast Minnesota to purchase the video, or attend the Assisi showing which will include in-person comments from Producer, George Howe, as well.