The Garden Media Group has been predicting gardening trends for 20 years. This year, their predictions have us reconnecting with nature, rejuvenating our soil and being more mindful. The group has eight predictions for 2020.
Half of the world’s population is living in a city. This number is expected to rise. Greenspace will be critical in “cities of the future,” and trees are a vital part of green infrastructure. Trees sequester carbon, control stormwater runoff, cool the urban heat island, reduce air pollution, reduce energy consumption, and shade our streets, homes and parks. Research shows that a well-canopied city improves community health, resilience and the economy. Who will design, install and maintain our green infrastructure?
The gardening industry grew 6% last year to a record value of $40 billion. “Green-collar jobs” outnumber horticulture graduates 2-to-1. Horticulturists will be in high demand in our “cities of the future.”
The group is predicting that we are returning to a “circular economy,” choosing to minimize waste by restoring and reusing items rather than discarding them. Restoration is better for the environment than recycling.
Prior to the 20th century, our soils were healthy. Erosion, deforestation and intensive cultivation has “endangered soil” — our most important resource. The current trend is using regenerative agriculture to rebuild our soils. Organic is no longer enough. There is a new certification, Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC), which adds soil health, fair trade and animal welfare to organic practices. Green manures, cover crops and reduced tillage all contribute to improving soil health.
Habitat destruction, pesticides and climate change are affecting the health of amphibians, specifically frogs. As the public becomes aware of the situation, the Garden Media group is predicting an increased interest in water gardens. Water brings life to the landscape ponds, the original “frog whisperer.” We have a large population of leopard frogs in the SMART Garden because of the pond.
“Recognizing the importance of fungi” to the planet is Garden Media’s sixth trend prediction. Fungi clean up oil spills, absorb pollution and break down organic matter, improving the health of the planet’s soil. In 2012, a group of Yale students discovered a mushroom, Pestalotiopsis microspora, that can eat plastic. This fungus has the potential to decompose plastics in months as opposed to hundreds of years. I have several students interested in growing mushrooms for food.
With a 10% growth in sales last year, the houseplant trend is going strong. The younger generation is just discovering the benefits of houseplants — cleaning the air, reducing stress and connecting people with nature. The houseplant obsession is a way for people to connect “outside the house” at plant swaps, plant care workshops and Instagram. Monstera deliciosa, Pilea peperomioides and Senecio peregrinus may be trendy, but succulents like Echeveria and aloe vera are on top.
“Indigo” is predicted to be the color of the year in 2020. A true-blue flower is the holy grail of the garden world. There is an increased interest in naturally dyed products, especially jeans. Indigofera tinctoria and Indigofera suffruticosa are used to produce indigo dye.