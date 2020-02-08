Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL LEAD TO TRAVEL IMPACTS TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA FROM TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY, WITH A WIDESPREAD 4 TO 8 INCHES OF SNOWFALL EXPECTED AND SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL TOTALS LOOK TO BE ALONG THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR, WITH THE HEAVIEST FALLING SUNDAY MORNING. THAT SAID, A SHIFT IN THIS HEAVIER BAND IS STILL POSSIBLE. IN ADDITION, SOME LIGHT ICING IS POSSIBLE ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN. TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED SUNDAY, SO THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD PREPARE NOW AND ALTER OR DELAY IF POSSIBLE. KEEP UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE SURE TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS PRIOR TO ANY TRAVEL. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE WITH ICING UP TO 1/10 OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME DANGEROUS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&