When I started writing this column, I was at my backwater cabin watching robins land on a hackberry tree, where they would pluck off, and swallow, some of the remaining pea-sized, but very hard berries.
For the robin, it would provide sustenance, and for the tree, a way to spread its seeds. At the same time I was seeing nature unfold for the robins and the hackberry tree, I was contemplating what role viruses like the coronavirus play in nature’s unfolding.
I gave that role considerable thought as a focal point for this column, but ultimately decided against it, in part because of how rapidly our lives are changing on a daily, if not hourly basis.
Just looking back at the March 21 column I wrote on spring unfolding, I realized I only briefly mentioned the coronavirus once. Because, when I submitted it, life, as we had known it in most of our lifetimes, had not yet been totally turned upside down.
But, amid so much uncertainty,I am quite confident I know one thing people can do to help get through this crisis, and that’s simply get into nature.
At least at press time, there was very little chance of encountering or spreading the coronavirus by going out for a walk or a hike, nor was I aware of any local or state parks closing. And, fortunately, we are facing this crisis at the prime time of year to enjoy nature, not in the middle of winter when doing so is much more difficult for many.
Most people are within walking distance of a park, or, if not, sidewalks that probably won’t be crowded with people. For many, hiking locations such as Silver Lake, Quarry Hill, Essex or Chester Woods parks are just a short drive away. Each can provide a real getaway, with much to be experienced at any of them this time of year.
A bit farther away, at Whitewater State Park and Wildlife Management area, or any of the many places along the Mississippi River, you can enjoy the sights of spring migration, sprouting of woodland flowers, or just the sounds of nature, with many birds heralding their breeding season, totally oblivious to our pandemic.
Besides getting exercise and fresh air with such experiences, connecting with nature at a time like this can be very mentally restorative.
Despite what’s happening, I do want to stay connected with my readers, as you have made writing “Nature Nut” an important part of my life over the past eight years. So, I hope many of you will find comfort in getting outdoors, and that I might get back to feeling good about sharing pictures and stories about nature with you.
And, lastly, please be safe, and do what you can to keep others safe.