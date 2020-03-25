In elementary school, I had a somewhat of an obsession with mythology. I would check out the same thick volume of Greek myths from the school library every month, and I spent entire summers on Native American legends, Norse myths, even Aesop’s Fables.
I loved the stories for their briefness and continuity, for the way they taught lessons, for their vastness -- I could read for a lifetime and never learn them all. I found these same properties in comic books in later life, equally enduring and equally muddled by generations of reinterpretation.
For all my interest, I never learned much about Celtic mythology. Mostly just pieces from heavy books that tried to collect all world mythologies, leaving out, usually, more than they could stuff in. Vague notions of four cycles and giants and unfamiliar gods are all that remain.
One thing I do remember is that Ireland was settled many times in the stories. Once by Partholón and a thousand of his followers from Greece, who won their land in the Battle of Mag Itha against the destructive and monstrous Formorians. Partholón’s people lived well on the land, building and farming, until they numbered 5,000. In one week, every last one died of plague.
I was reminded of this story during second period yesterday, our last day before school was, as my band teacher dubbed it, “coronacancelled.” He read roughly one-third of our typical class of bleary eyed teenagers the federal guidelines to “prevent the spread” for the fourth time in half as many days. They were received in much the same way as I imagine the Ten Commandments were when Moses first came down the mountain, mostly typical practices of social courtesy (“Thou shalt wash thy hands,” “Thou shalt cough into thy elbow,” etc.) now with palpable consequences attached.
This was when I finally realized it was St. Patrick’s Day. I looked down at my suddenly starkly black sweater then took stock of the room. No shamrock hair bows or “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” T-shirts or sweatshirts featuring oversized, pixelated images of Kermit’s face. I whispered my revelation to the girl next to me who responded in kind, “Oh. I suppose it is.”
I thought of this story again as my English teacher gave the six of us who’d come to class a reading list of pandemic books. She, well intentioned and kind-hearted, mentioned finding solace in the fact that others have been here before. But I was bitter. I had forgotten St. Patrick’s Day. Sure, they’d been here, but they hadn’t come out the other end.
In many versions of the myth, though, one survived the plague. Tuan mac Cairill, son of Partholón’s brother, became a salmon. He became a stag, then a boar, then a hawk, then a salmon, surviving generations of new settlers from different lands. The salmon was caught and eaten by the wife of Cairill, a new king, and was born as a man again.
Tuan mac Cairill told the history of his people to St. Finnian, who recorded and preserved it as most of the Celtic legends were, by Catholic monks and converts in a world with new peoples, new gods, new monsters.
In 2017, pollution, especially that from cars, contributed substantially to a massive die-off of wild salmon in Washington. In 2019, unseasonably warm water temperatures killed them in Alaska. As our world grinds to a halt, so do our lives, so do our schools and our holidays, but so do our cars and our planes and our factories. And the water might fill with salmon.