St. Mark’s holding community supper
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will serve a free supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The menu is spaghetti and meatballs, garlic toast, green salad, desserts and beverages.
Coleen Fowler will entertain guests on the keyboard. When you come into the hall, let her know if you have any requests. Please enter using the side entrance in the parking lot.
The congregation handles preparation, serving and welcoming guests, while the Lake City Girl Scouts help with preparation, serving and assisting guests, and cleanup.
Since the church’s Easter celebration begins with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26, they will suspend their monthly suppers for March and April and resume them in May.
On Ash Wednesday, the Rev. Philip McNairy will be celebrant for St. Mark’s at the Lake City Health Care Center. Anyone is welcome to join for the distribution of ashes and Eucharist.
The church is located across from Patton Park at 110 S. Oak Street in Lake City.
‘A Time for Women’ meets Thursday at Autumn Ridge
“A Time for Women” meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Common Grounds Café at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW, Rochester.
Jennifer da Silva will share a devotional titled “Recovering Control Freak.” Da Silva and her husband, Othelmo, have seven children ranging in age from 11 to 21. Da Silva hopes her struggles as a control freak will help others to loosen their grip and begin to trust God to manage their lives.
Gayle Dahl, who works as an American folk-art painter, will present the demo for the evening, “Making Old Jewelry New Again.” She is also part of the SEMVA Art Gallery in downtown Rochester and the Mantorville Art Guild.
For more information, text or call 507-269-7653 and leave a message, or visit the “Time for Women” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/a.time.for.women. All women are invited to attend, and no fees or reservations are required. Refreshments will be available.
Church Basement Ladies present one-act comedy skit
The Cherry Grove Church Basement Ladies will present a one-act comedy skit called “Here Ye — Hear Ye” at 11 a.m. Feb. 15.
After the skit, a soup lunch with a freewill donation will be held, then a bake sale and live auction with a variety of items, including pies.
Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is located at 18183 160th St. in rural Spring Valley. The church is wheelchair accessible.
Heartland Marimba Quartet to perform concert at First Presbyterian
Lively marimba music from American and international composers will be performed by the Heartland Marimba Quartet (HMQ) at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 512 3rd St. SW, as part of the “Festival of Music” annual series.
HMQ is the primary performing ensemble of Heartland Marimba, which was established in 2016 by acclaimed marimba soloist Matthew Coley, and seeks to promote the classical marimba art form in both academic and community settings. The concert is open to the public. A freewill offering will be accepted.