Cherry Grove United Methodist Church has canceled its next “Cowboy Church,” previously scheduled for Sunday, April 5, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The church, located in rural Spring Valley, hopes to return with Cowboy Church in May. Check PostBulletin.com for updates.
