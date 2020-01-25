Cherry Grove Cowboy Church meets Feb. 2. Cowboy Church meets the first Sunday evening of every month. Singing begins at 5:45 p.m., and the service starts at 6. There will also be music.
Cowboy Church is a nondenominational way of spreading God’s message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy, Southern gospel and bluegrass.
Musicians are welcome. Please contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to service.
The church is located at 18183 160th St., in the small community of Cherry Grove, in rural Spring Valley, and is wheelchair accessible.