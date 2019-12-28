Rochester Covenant Church will host a family-friendly concert by Christian artist Bill Murk at 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at the church, at 4950 31st Ave. NW. He will also perform at the congregation’s 10:30 a.m. worship service that day.
A world-class violin and fiddle recording artist, Murk has been hailed as “one of the finest Christian instrumental artists of our day” by Word Music, and two of his CDs have been featured in the “Top Ten” on radio stations around the country.
Murk’s style is that of a “highly trained violinist meets country fiddler,” with music ranging from favorite hymns to fast-paced Celtic music, along with a touch of bluegrass. The concert is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering at the end of the performance. For more information, contact the church at (507) 289-2990 or office@rochcov.org or visit the church website at www.rochcov.org.
Chatfield United Methodist Church to host cancer telethon
Chatfield United Methodist Church is hosting the 17th annual Chatfield Area Eagles Cancer Telethon Soup, Supper and Silent Auction from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the church, at 124 Winona St. SE.
Proceeds from the supper and silent auction will be taken to the telethon after the event and presented to the Eagles Telethon as a donation from the community of Chatfield. The cost is a freewill donation to the Eagles Cancer Telethon.
Sister Luv sings at the Lenora church for Christmas
Christmas music filled the air Dec. 18, 21 and 22 at the old Lenora United Methodist Church as sisters Xena, JLee, Elsie and Shelly, known as Sister Luv, sang carols celebrating the birth of Jesus.
The pioneer church was warmed by the woodstove, and the kerosene lamps created glowing light in the windows. It was a gentle, love-filled evening as Sister Luv shared uplifting and inspiring Christmas music.
It is the mission of the Lenora Pioneer Church Society to care for and maintain the National Register Historic Lenora Church, but also to provide a ministry of encouragement, hope and joy in sharing the mission and ministry of Jesus.
Christmas services at the old Lenora church have been popular since the mid-1980s. For more information about the mission and ministry at Lenora, please contact Pastor Mark Woodward at 507-346-2830 or mark.woodward.ponderosa@gmail.com.