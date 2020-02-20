The Church of the Holy Family in Kasson is holding a fish fry and bake sale on Friday.
Dinner includes battered fish, green beans, baked potatoes, cole slaw, beverages and dessert. Takeout orders are also available.
The cost is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for children ages 6 to 12; kids ages 5 and under eat for free.
The church is located at 1904 N. Mantorville Ave.
Mount Olive celebrating World Day of Prayer
Mount Olive Lutheran Church is celebrating “World Day of Prayer” on March 6 with a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and a program from 10 to 11.
The featured speaker is Ginger Kirby, who will talk about her experiences in Zimbabwe.
“Our sisters from Zimbabwe are taking Jesus’ encounter to be a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation,” a mailed invitation read.
A freewill offering will be collected at the church, located at 2830 18th Ave. NW in Rochester.