“Embrace Life,” an opportunity for single moms to find friends, support and hope, begins Thursday, Feb. 27, at Salem Road Covenant Church, 3401 Salem Road SW, in Rochester.
Embrace Life is a discipleship program for single moms that meets Thursday nights from Feb. 27 through May 7. Each meeting begins with supper at 5:30 p.m. for moms and kids. After supper, the group separates at 6, with the moms meeting together and the kids having supervised play time.
For more information, call Samantha Johnson at 507-202-1622 or email her at wink0107@umn.edu. You can register online at salemroadcov.com/events/embrace-life/.
Nonprofit founder to present on outreach in Congo
It is difficult for us to understand the conflicts and dire circumstances that exist in Congo. Bernard Mpagazihe, a Rochester resident and founder of the Hands Without Boundaries Foundation, will present the Third Sunday Forum at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church.
Mpagazihe will describe outreach in Congo, as well as his foundation, which was created to help orphans, widows and other victims of conflict and violence as they recover emotionally, physically and spiritually and rebuild their lives.
The church is located at 400 5th Ave. SW, Rochester. For more information, call the church at 507-289-4019.